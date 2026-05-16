NCBW Dallas Derby Second Chance Auction

The winner will receive a photography session experience at Park Hill Fine Arts Luxury Portrait Studio which is then followed with a Cinematic viewing of the images. The winner would choose their preferred image, and we then commission an artist to create a museum quality, heirloom piece for their home.

This gift certificate is for one commissioned 14” x 11” portrait valued at $1,500.00. The certificate can be applied toward a larger size if desired.





Framing is excluded, and this gift certificate cannot be redeemed for cash or combined with any other offer.