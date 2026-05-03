National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Dallas Metropolitan Chapter

About this event

NCBW Dallas Second Chance Derby Auction

Timeless Treasure: James Avery item
Timeless Treasure: James Avery item
Timeless Treasure: James Avery
$90

Starting bid

Sterling Silver earrings.


A $230 Value.

Park Hill Fine Art item
Park Hill Fine Art
$100

Starting bid

Photo shoot and commissioned 14" Fine Arts Portrait in Studio


A $1500 Value

Swirl, Sip, Savor Total Wine & More item
Swirl, Sip, Savor Total Wine & More
$275

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for 20 guests.


$600 value

Vines & Vibes: Messina Hoff Winery item
Vines & Vibes: Messina Hoff Winery
$85

Starting bid

Standard Wine Tasting for up to 6 people.


A $175 Value.

More Than Moscato item
More Than Moscato
$150

Starting bid

A guided wine tasting experience for 6 guests. Certificate expires 12/31/2026.


A $350 Value.

Picture Perfect Moments item
Picture Perfect Moments
$225

Starting bid

Photo Booth Rental up to 4 hours.


A $500 Value



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