NCBW Dallas Second Chance Derby Auction

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Starting bid
Sterling Silver earrings.
A $230 Value.
Starting bid
Photo shoot and commissioned 14" Fine Arts Portrait in Studio
A $1500 Value
Starting bid
Private Wine Class for 20 guests.
$600 value
Starting bid
Standard Wine Tasting for up to 6 people.
A $175 Value.
Starting bid
A guided wine tasting experience for 6 guests. Certificate expires 12/31/2026.
A $350 Value.
Starting bid
Photo Booth Rental up to 4 hours.
A $500 Value
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