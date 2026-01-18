NCBW-GHAC 2026 Sponsorship Packages And Ads

Hosted by
· Acknowledged as the Presenting Sponsor
· Opportunity to set up an informational table at the event
· Recognition as a Naming Sponsor for two (2) GHAC 2026 Scholarships
· Reserved VIP seating for eight guests
· Sponsor acknowledgment in the Souvenir Booklet and Program Guide
· Two full-page, color advertisements in the Souvenir Booklet and Program Guide
· Eight complimentary Souvenir Booklets
· Prominent recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on the NCBW-GHAC website, including a hyperlink to your organization, as well as exposure on Facebook, Instagram, and all program committee flyers
· Corporate logo displayed electronically during the event
· Logo visibility throughout the duration of the event
· Special sponsor recognition for the “Because I am a Girl” mentee's table
· Opportunity for a 2–3-minute presentation about your organization and its support for education in North Alabama
· Recognition as a Naming Sponsor for one (1) GHAC 2026 Scholarship
· Reserved VIP seating for eight guests
· Sponsor acknowledgment in the Souvenir Booklet and Program Guide
· One full-page, color advertisement in the Souvenir Booklet and Program Guide
· Six complimentary Souvenir Booklets
· Featured as a Gold Sponsor on the NCBW-GHAC website with a hyperlink to your organization, as well as on Facebook and Instagram
· Corporate logo streamed electronically during the brunch
· Logo displayed throughout the duration of the event
· Recognition as a Naming Sponsor for one (1) GHAC 2026 Scholarship
· Reserved seating for eight guests
· Full-page, color advertisement in the Souvenir Program Booklet
· Four complimentary Souvenir Booklets
· Recognized as a Gold Sponsor on the NCBW-GHAC website, Facebook, and Instagram
· Corporate logo displayed electronically during the brunch
· Reserved seating for eight guests
· Full-page, color advertisement in the Souvenir Program Booklet
· Acknowledged as a Bronze Sponsor on the NCBW-GHAC website, Facebook, and Instagram
· Two complimentary Souvenir Booklets
· Corporate logo featured electronically during the brunch
· Reserved seating for eight guests at NCBW-GHAC with a designated display card
· Corporate logo featured electronically during the brunch
· Commitment to making a positive impact
· Contributions are allocated directly to scholarships
· Donors’ names will be displayed electronically during the brunch
Please ensure your advertisement is PRINT-READY and properly formatted to the size purchased. Ads must be submitted in JPG or PNG format.
All advertisers will receive an electronic copy of the Souvenir Program Book via email.
