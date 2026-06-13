NCBWMBR Candidate Payments

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This payment is for new member candidates who have never been inducted into the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Submission of this fee allows your membership application to move forward in the candidate review and intake process.
This payment is for reclaimed member candidates—individuals who were previously inducted into the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. and are seeking to reactivate their membership and return to active participation.
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