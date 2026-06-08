NCCC-SCCC Founders Day 2027 tickets

Jan 8-9, 2027

Ticket price is $185/person at the JW Marriott.



Guest Speaker is our International President.



Tickets for premium seating must be purchased by June 30th. Only the first 3 tables from chapter will be included in premium seating. Chapters can purchase as many tables as possible.



Color is red.



JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE

900 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015.



The Lucky Strike Soror Social Night is a total buyout for our Statewide Founders Day weekend Friday 6pm to 9pm. Included in ticket price.



Hotel room rate: $284/night. Room block link to come.

Parking: valet $(28) no self parking.