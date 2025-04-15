NCCC 2025 Annual Meeting for Members and Supporters

This ticket option is available for active members of the USCC-NCCC and NCCC-supporting members. This ticket includes access to NCCC's Annual Meeting, lunch, & a parking pass. A complimentary copy of Dr. Liang's book will also be available for the first 50 registrants! After the meeting, attendees may choose to take a tour of NCSU's Plant Science's Building. Please complete the dietary request form by 5/30/25.
Non-Member Ticket
$35
This ticket option is for non-members of the USCC-NCCC. This ticket includes access to NCCC's Annual Meeting, lunch, & a parking pass. A complimentary copy of Dr. Liang's book will also be available for the first 50 registrants! After the meeting, attendees may choose to take a tour of NCSU's Plant Science's Building. Please complete the dietary request form by 5/30/25.
Tour of Plant Sciences Building (Optional)
Free
After the Annual Meeting take a tour of NC State University's Plant Sciences Initiative Building. Learn more about this state-of-the-art research facility, get a sneak-peek into the labs, and check-out the 36' rooftop greenhouse!
