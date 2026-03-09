NCCC's 2026 Annual Meeting for Members and Supporters

About this event
This ticket option is available for active members of the USCC-NCCC and NCCC-supporting members. This ticket includes access to NCCC's Annual Meeting, lunch, & a parking pass. After the meeting, attendees may choose to take a tour of NCSU's Plant Sciences Building.
Please complete the dietary request form by 6/5/26.
This ticket option is for non-members of the USCC-NCCC. This ticket includes access to NCCC's Annual Meeting, lunch, & a parking pass. After the meeting, attendees may choose to take a tour of NCSU's Plant Sciences Building.
Please complete the dietary request form by 6/5/26.
This ticket option is for attendees who would like to become an individual NCCC-Supporting Member (this does not include USCC-NCCC level of membership). NCCC-Supporting Memberships are valid for one year [from date of purchase] and include a discount to NCCC ticketed events. To learn more about membership, please visit: https://carolinacompost.com/nccc-members-and-supporters/
This ticket option also includes access to NCCC's 2026 Annual Meeting, lunch, & a parking pass. After the meeting, attendees may choose to take a tour of NCSU's Plant Sciences Building.
Please complete the dietary request form by 6/5/26.
After the Annual Meeting take a tour of NC State University's Plant Sciences Initiative Building. Learn more about this state-of-the-art research facility, get a sneak-peek into the labs, and check-out the 36' rooftop greenhouse!
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