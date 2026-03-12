NCCDEA Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31
The District Employee membership is for full-time and part-time employees of a legally organized Soil and Water Conservation District within the State of North Carolina.
Renews yearly on: December 31
The Associate membership is for individuals who are not employed by a North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation District, but work with partnering agencies or are immediate family members of an employee of a North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation District.
Renews yearly on: December 31
Corporate memberships consist of group memberships of businesses that support the protection of North Carolina's natural resources.
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