NCE Booster Club Basket Raffle 2025

💧 HydraFacial Gift Certificate from Enhanced Beauty & Wellness (Value: $150) — Deep cleansing, exfoliation, hydration, and a rejuvenated glow.
🧴 Premium Skincare Sample Collection — High-quality formulas to nourish and refresh your skin.
🕯️ Two Relaxing Scented Candles — Create a calming, spa-like atmosphere at home.
💇 Affini & Co Hair Salon Gift Card (Value: $200) — Treat yourself to a professional cut, color, or styling experience.
🎨 Melissa Franklin × Affini & Co Makeup Palette — A stunning, curated palette for elevated, everyday beauty.
💅 Paint Nail Bar Gift Card (Value: $50) — Enjoy a non-toxic, luxurious nail experience.
🍾 Two Bottles of Champagne — Complete your pampering night with a celebratory sparkle.
🔥 Hampton Bay 29.3" Outdoor Fire Pit — Cozy nights under the stars with included cover and fire poker.
🧊 Igloo 30-Quart Latitude Roller Cooler — Rollable, durable cooler to keep everything perfectly chilled.
🍫 Custom Handmade S’mores Tray — Rustic, beautifully crafted tray for organizing all your s’mores essentials.
🎶 JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — Waterproof, compact sound for every outdoor moment.
☕ Stanley All-in-One French Press (32 oz) — Brew fresh coffee on the go, whether camping or tailgating.
🥤 Stanley Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler — Leakproof, insulated stainless steel travel cup with built-in straw and handle.
💡 Retro LED Lantern — Bright, reliable illumination for camping or backyard nights.
🪵 Fire Color-Changing Packets (12-Pack) — Add magical color to your campfire.
🔋 Solar Charger Power Bank (10,000 mAh) — Keep devices powered through solar or USB charging.
🔥 Marshmallow Roasting Sticks (5-Pack) — Extendable, heat-resistant sticks for perfect roasting.
🧺 Warm Polar Fleece Blanket (Dark Blue) — Soft, cozy comfort for cool nights outside.
📘 “Try Not to Laugh: Campfire Edition” Game Book — Laughter-filled fun around the fire.
🍫 HERSHEY’S S’mores Kit — All the classic ingredients for perfect s’mores.
🧳 Extra-Large Utility Tote Bag (22" × 11" × 13") — Sturdy, foldable tote for gear, groceries, or weekend essentials.
🥤 3-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler — Fits 12 oz cans, slim cans, and bottles for versatile chilling.
❄️ YETI 2 lb Ice Block — Long-lasting cold to keep your cooler icy on every adventure.
🎉 Family Charades — A lively, laugh-filled classic for all ages.
🃏 Skip-Bo — Fast-paced, strategic card game fun.
🃏 Phase 10 — A rummy-style race through 10 exciting phases.
🃏 UNO — The timeless family favorite.
❓ Would You Rather — Hilarious conversation starters and choices.
🎵 Bop It! — Twist it, pull it, bop it… and try to keep up!
🔢 Bingo Set — Full kit for family bingo nights.
🎬 LED Projector — Bring movie night to life anywhere at home.
🍿 Popcorn Machine + Popcorn Boxes, Seasonings & Kernels — Everything you need for a true movie-theater experience.
🧇 Mini Waffle Maker — Make mini waffles for breakfast or dessert fun.
🔥 Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker — Indoor s’mores without the mess.
🍔 Tipped Cow: $50 Gift Certificate — Dinner for the family.
⛸️ Bush Tabernacle: 10 Skate Admissions — A night (or several!) of roller fun.
🎳 The Branch: Two 1-Hour Lane Rentals — Bowling fun for a group.
🦘 Altitude: Six 1-Hour Jump Passes — Trampoline park excitement.
🎢 ZavaZone: Four 1-Hour Tickets — Indoor adventure park for all ages.
🚜 Great Country Farms: One-Day Family Passes — Seasonal fun on the farm.
🍇 Bluemont Vineyard: $25 Voucher — Relax and enjoy the view.
🍎 Henway Hard Cider Company: $25 Voucher — Hard cider tasting experience.
🍺 Dirt Farm Brewery: $25 Voucher — Craft beer with mountain views.
🛋️ Two Ultra-Soft Holiday Blankets — Wrap yourself in warmth for the coziest winter nights.
😌 Face Mask Kit — At-home spa relaxation for glowing holiday skin.
🐄 Cow Warmie — Heat-up plush for comfort, calm, and snuggly warmth.
🧩 Holiday Puzzle — A festive family activity for quiet nights in.
☕ Hot Cocoa Kit — Gourmet cocoa + toppings for the perfect winter treat.
🍷 Walsh Family Wine Tour & Tasting for 8 (Value: $440) — A premium, private winery experience for you and up to seven guests.
💍 Necklace from Twigs — A beautiful locally crafted jewelry piece.
☕ Doppio Coffee Mug + $20 Gift Card — Enjoy handcrafted coffee in a classic mug.
🍔 Coach’s Corner: $25 Gift Card — Great food and a local favorite.
🍻 The Purcellville Pub: $25 Gift Card — Local pub dining for a festive night out.
🎄 Moose Apple Christmas Tree Farm: Christmas Wreath Gift Certificate (Value: $80) — Bring home a gorgeous, fresh Christmas wreath.
🍺 The Dell Brew Hall: $50 in Gift Cards — Enjoy a variety of brews and good company.
🐾 Wiggle Butts & Whiskers: $50 in Wiggle Bucks — Treat your pets to toys, treats, and goodies.
🕯️ Yankee Candle — Christmas Scent — Fill your home with warm, nostalgic holiday fragrance.
🛁 Bath Bomb Set — Relaxing aromatherapy for a self-care night in.
✨ Earrings from Nannette Bijoux — A touch of elegance perfect for holiday outfits.
