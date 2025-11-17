NCE Booster Club Basket Raffle 2025

Dynasty Elite — Family Fun Basket Includes:

🎉 Family Charades — A lively, laugh-filled classic for all ages.

🃏 Skip-Bo — Fast-paced, strategic card game fun.

🃏 Phase 10 — A rummy-style race through 10 exciting phases.

🃏 UNO — The timeless family favorite.

❓ Would You Rather — Hilarious conversation starters and choices.

🎵 Bop It! — Twist it, pull it, bop it… and try to keep up!

🔢 Bingo Set — Full kit for family bingo nights.

🎬 LED Projector — Bring movie night to life anywhere at home.

🍿 Popcorn Machine + Popcorn Boxes, Seasonings & Kernels — Everything you need for a true movie-theater experience.

🧇 Mini Waffle Maker — Make mini waffles for breakfast or dessert fun.

🔥 Electric Stainless Steel S’mores Maker — Indoor s’mores without the mess.

🍔 Tipped Cow: $50 Gift Certificate — Dinner for the family.

⛸️ Bush Tabernacle: 10 Skate Admissions — A night (or several!) of roller fun.

🎳 The Branch: Two 1-Hour Lane Rentals — Bowling fun for a group.

🦘 Altitude: Six 1-Hour Jump Passes — Trampoline park excitement.

🎢 ZavaZone: Four 1-Hour Tickets — Indoor adventure park for all ages.

🚜 Great Country Farms: One-Day Family Passes — Seasonal fun on the farm.

🍇 Bluemont Vineyard: $25 Voucher — Relax and enjoy the view.

🍎 Henway Hard Cider Company: $25 Voucher — Hard cider tasting experience.

🍺 Dirt Farm Brewery: $25 Voucher — Craft beer with mountain views.