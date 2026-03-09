North Carolina Housing Officers

Hosted by

North Carolina Housing Officers

About this event

NCHO 2026 Corporate Partner Registration

601 S Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Winston-Salem, NC 27110, USA

Single Booth
$400
Available until Sep 18

The booth will include one table, one chair, and Corporate Partner provided meals.

Single Representative

Additional Vendor Attendee(s)
$100

If you would like additional representatives to participate, you will need to purchase additional representative registration per Corporate Partner attendee. Cost per additional attendee is $100 (includes name badge, extra chair at the booth, and Corporate Partner provided meals).

Double Booth
$750
Available until Sep 18

The booth will include two tables, two chairs, and Corporate Partner provided meals.

Two representatives

Triple Booth
$1,100
Available until Sep 18

The booth will include three tables, three chairs, and Corporate Partner provided meals.

Three representatives

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!