NCHS JAZZ DINNER & AUCTION

About this event
Your $28 ticket includes a full dinner, a live jazz performance by the talented North Cobb High School Jazz Band, and access to our exciting silent auction featuring a variety of prizes and themed gift baskets. Enjoy an evening of great food (provided by Copeland's of Kennesaw), outstanding music, and the opportunity to bid on fantastic items—all while supporting a wonderful cause.
Your $50 couples ticket includes dinner for two, a live jazz performance by the talented North Cobb High School Jazz Band, and access to our exciting silent auction featuring a variety of prizes and themed gift baskets. Enjoy an evening of great food (provided by Copeland's of Kennesaw), outstanding music, and the opportunity to bid on fantastic items together—all while supporting a wonderful cause.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!