NCICDP Lean In and Learn Webinar: Building a Strong Foundation: Insights on the State of ECE

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Ex. Higher Ed. faculty, TA/PD providers, Advocates, Owners, Licensing Consultants, etc.
NCICDP EEC (Early Educator Certification) CERTIFIED Higher Ed. faculty, TA/PD providers, Advocates, Owners, Licensing Consultants, etc.
Child Care Center/Family Child Care Home provider, assistant teacher, floater, administrator, Head Start teacher, Elementary Teacher/TA, higher ed. student, etc.
NCICDP EEC (Early Educator Certification) CERTIFIED Child Care Center/Family Child Care Home teacher, assistant teacher, floater, administrator, Head Start teacher, Elementary Teacher/TA, higher ed. student, etc.
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