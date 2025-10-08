NC Institute for Child Development Professionals

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NC Institute for Child Development Professionals

About this event

NCICDP Lean In and Learn Webinar: Building a Strong Foundation: Insights on the State of ECE

Virtual: link will be shared after registration

Early Childhood Professional (Other Role)
$35

Ex. Higher Ed. faculty, TA/PD providers, Advocates, Owners, Licensing Consultants, etc.

EEC Certified Early Childhood Professional (Other Role)
$25

NCICDP EEC (Early Educator Certification) CERTIFIED Higher Ed. faculty, TA/PD providers, Advocates, Owners, Licensing Consultants, etc.

Early Childhood Educator/Administrator/Student
$35

Child Care Center/Family Child Care Home provider, assistant teacher, floater, administrator, Head Start teacher, Elementary Teacher/TA, higher ed. student, etc.

EEC-Certified Early Childhood Educator/Administrator/Student
$25

NCICDP EEC (Early Educator Certification) CERTIFIED Child Care Center/Family Child Care Home teacher, assistant teacher, floater, administrator, Head Start teacher, Elementary Teacher/TA, higher ed. student, etc.

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