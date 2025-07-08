NCMS Alamo Chapter Christmas Meeting

NCMS Member Price
NCMS Non Member Price
Government Employee Price
Program Sponsorship – Logo on the Meeting Program and a page to showcase company capabilities.
Program Sponsorship and Table Sponsorship (Company Logo Displayed on a table at the event)
Program Sponsorship, Table Sponsorship, and a Poster at the event’s registration table
Program Sponsorship, Table Sponsorship, Poster at the event’s registration table, and a Poster at the Presenters Stand
Program Sponsorship, Table Sponsorship, Poster at the event’s registration table, & Poster at the Presenters Stand, Logo proudly displayed before presentation and after and on all emails, marketing materials and presentations.
Alamo Chapter 35 Challenge Coin!
General Donation to the Chapter
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!