NCMS Mid-South Chapter 1-Day 2024 Seminar Sponsorship Opportunities

Event Sponsorship – Company Name/Logo identified in seminar program. Poster at event registration table, table tents at each attendee tables within the seminar. Logo proudly displayed on screen between speakers. *1 complimentary seminar registration included *Complimentary vendor booth included (1 Sponsorship Opportunity at this level)

Event Sponsorship – Company Name/Logo identified in seminar program. Poster at event registration table, table tents at each attendee tables within the seminar. Logo proudly displayed on screen between speakers. *1 complimentary seminar registration included *Complimentary vendor booth included (1 Sponsorship Opportunity at this level)

More details...