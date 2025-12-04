NCMS Mid-South Chapter

DRAFT - NCMS Mid-South Chapter 1-Day 2026 Seminar Sponsorship Opportunities

BRONZE - Sponsorship
$300

Company Logo in program.

Company Logo in looping slideshow during break.

Company Logo posted on website. (Unlimited Sponsorship Opportunities at this level)

GOLD - Break Sponsorship
$1,000

Company Logo identified in seminar program. Company Logo displayed at snack stations during the break. (2 Sponsorship Opportunity at this level)

PLATINUM - Beverage Sponsorship
$1,500

Company Logo identified in seminar program. Company Logo displayed at coffee/tea stations throughout the entirety of the seminar. *1 complimentary seminar registration included (2 Sponsorship Opportunities at this level)

MULTI PLATINUM - AV Sponsor
$2,000

Audio Visual Sponsorship – Company Name/Logo identified in seminar program. Company logo displayed at audio visual table. *1 complimentary seminar registration included

DIAMOND - Lunch Sponsorship
$2,500

Company Name/Logo identified in seminar program. Company Name/Logo displayed at each dining table. *1 complimentary seminar registration included (4 Sponsorship Opportunities at this level)

EVENT SPONSOR
$4,000

Event Sponsorship – Company Name/Logo identified in seminar program. Poster at event registration table, table tents at each attendee tables within the seminar. Logo proudly displayed on screen between speakers. *1 complimentary seminar registration included *Complimentary vendor booth included (1 Sponsorship Opportunity at this level)

