National Council of Negro Women Cuyahoga County Section

NCNW Cuyahoga County Section Memberships

National Dues
$100

Renews yearly on: May 31

Annual membership. Payment includes National and Section dues.

Legacy & Life Annual Renewal
$50

Renews yearly on: May 31

Life & Legacy Life annual renewal of National and Section dues. Paid annually after Legacy or Legacy Life payment is complete.

Youth Membership
$10

No expiration

Youth Adult & Collegiate Affairs (YACA) Membership dues. Payment includes National and Section dues.

Life Membership
$1,000

No expiration

Life Membership. National and Section renewal fee ($50) is to be paid annually thereafter.

Legacy Life Membership
$1,500

No expiration

Legacy Life Membership includes a gold-plated lapel pin, publication in SISTERS Magazine and eBlasts. National and Section renewal fee ($50) is to be paid annually thereafter.

