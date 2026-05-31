About this event
Newark, NJ 07102, USA
General Admission includes:
While registration is free, we encourage guests who are able to make a symbolic gift of $19.35 in honor of NCNW's founding year. Every donation helps strengthen our newly chartered section and expand our impact throughout the community.
We are honored to welcome Affiliate Presidents and representatives from our sister organizations to join us for the NCNW Greater Essex County Section Chartering Ceremony.
As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our sincere gratitude for your leadership, service, and commitment to uplifting our communities. We look forward to building meaningful relationships, fostering collaboration, and engaging in impactful work together in the years ahead.
This complimentary ticket includes:
Thank you for joining us as we begin this exciting new chapter. Your presence helps make this occasion even more special, and we are excited about the opportunities to partner and serve alongside you in the future.
We are honored to welcome NCNW leadership from across the country to celebrate the chartering of the NCNW Greater Essex County Section.
Your dedication, vision, and leadership have helped advance the mission of NCNW and empower generations of women and families. We are grateful for your support as we officially launch our section and begin our journey of service, advocacy, leadership development, and community impact.
This complimentary ticket includes:
Thank you for traveling near and far to share in this historic occasion. We are excited to connect, learn, collaborate, and contribute to the continued growth and strength of NCNW nationwide.
As a Charter Member of the NCNW Greater Essex County Section, you have played an important role in bringing this vision to life. We are honored to celebrate this historic milestone with you as we officially commemorate the chartering of our section.
Your commitment, dedication, and belief in the mission of NCNW have helped lay the foundation for the work we will accomplish together in our community.
This complimentary ticket includes:
Thank you for being a part of our founding membership and helping establish a legacy of leadership, service, advocacy, and empowerment in Essex County. We look forward to celebrating this special occasion with you.
We are excited to welcome members of the NCNW Greater Essex County Section to our Chartering Ceremony as we celebrate this historic achievement together.
Your membership and involvement strengthen our ability to serve, advocate, lead, and create meaningful change throughout our communities. This ceremony is an opportunity to reflect on our journey, celebrate our accomplishments, and look ahead to the future we are building together.
This complimentary ticket includes:
Thank you for your commitment to the mission of NCNW and for being an important part of the Greater Essex County Section. We look forward to celebrating with you and continuing our work together.
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