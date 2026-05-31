We are honored to welcome Affiliate Presidents and representatives from our sister organizations to join us for the NCNW Greater Essex County Section Chartering Ceremony.





As we celebrate this milestone, we extend our sincere gratitude for your leadership, service, and commitment to uplifting our communities. We look forward to building meaningful relationships, fostering collaboration, and engaging in impactful work together in the years ahead.





This complimentary ticket includes:

Admission to the Chartering Ceremony

Continental breakfast

Reserved seating

Thank you for joining us as we begin this exciting new chapter. Your presence helps make this occasion even more special, and we are excited about the opportunities to partner and serve alongside you in the future.