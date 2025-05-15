NCNW, Inc. Queens County Section's Silent Auction

Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty "I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world."

Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty "I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world."

More details...