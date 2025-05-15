Sales closed

NCNW, Inc. Queens County Section's Silent Auction

MAMBA FOREVER SHADOWBOX item
MAMBA FOREVER SHADOWBOX
$160

Starting bid

Signed MAMBA FOREVER poster "You are responsible for how people remember you, or don't. Don't take it lightly." - Kobe Bryant
MICHAEL JORDAN SHADOWBOX w/Gamed used Kicks item
MICHAEL JORDAN SHADOWBOX w/Gamed used Kicks
$195

Starting bid

ODE TO JORDAN w/actual piece of the Chicago Bulls Floor used in Chicago Stadium from 1987 to 1994.
AARON JUDGE SIGNED SHADOWBOX #62 item
AARON JUDGE SIGNED SHADOWBOX #62
$195

Starting bid

On October 4th, 2022 Judge hit his 62nd HR of the season to pass Babe Ruth's 60 in 1927 and Roger Maris's 61 in 1961 to set the All-Time AL Season HR total.
ROSA PARKS SHADOWBOX item
ROSA PARKS SHADOWBOX
$175

Starting bid

Signed Rosa Parks signed shadowbox "I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free...so other people would also be free."
Muhammad Ali shadowbox item
Muhammad Ali shadowbox
$175

Starting bid

Muhammad Ali collage with famous people.
Aretha Franklin Shadowbox item
Aretha Franklin Shadowbox
$175

Starting bid

The Queen of Soul
Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox item
Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox
$160

Starting bid

Signed Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox
Rihanna Shadowbox item
Rihanna Shadowbox
$175

Starting bid

Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty "I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world."
Desert Landscape by the Sea item
Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150

Starting bid

A Mexican Oasis with a stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 8 days & 7 nights at either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two days (Land only) + all room related tax.
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico Trip item
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico Trip
$1,775

Starting bid

World of Hyatt Resorts designed for you in either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, DR for 5 days and 4 nights for two in a studio room (Land Only). All meals and beverages, including alcohol, non-motorized activities, gratuities and hotel taxes inlcuded. Estimated value $Priceless
Myra Messenger Bag item
Myra Messenger Bag
$35

Starting bid

Kate Spade Bag item
Kate Spade Bag
$130

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!