NCNW, Inc. Queens County Section's Silent Auction

Signed MAMBA FOREVER poster "You are responsible for how people remember you, or don't. Don't take it lightly." - Kobe Bryant
Signed MAMBA FOREVER poster "You are responsible for how people remember you, or don't. Don't take it lightly." - Kobe Bryant
MICHAEL JORDAN SHADOWBOX w/Gamed used Kicks
$195
Starting bid
ODE TO JORDAN w/actual piece of the Chicago Bulls Floor used in Chicago Stadium from 1987 to 1994.
ODE TO JORDAN w/actual piece of the Chicago Bulls Floor used in Chicago Stadium from 1987 to 1994.
AARON JUDGE SIGNED SHADOWBOX #62
$195
Starting bid
On October 4th, 2022 Judge hit his 62nd HR of the season to pass Babe Ruth's 60 in 1927 and Roger Maris's 61 in 1961 to set the All-Time AL Season HR total.
On October 4th, 2022 Judge hit his 62nd HR of the season to pass Babe Ruth's 60 in 1927 and Roger Maris's 61 in 1961 to set the All-Time AL Season HR total.
ROSA PARKS SHADOWBOX
$175
Starting bid
Signed Rosa Parks signed shadowbox "I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free...so other people would also be free."
Signed Rosa Parks signed shadowbox "I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free...so other people would also be free."
Muhammad Ali shadowbox
$175
Starting bid
Muhammad Ali collage with famous people.
Muhammad Ali collage with famous people.
Aretha Franklin Shadowbox
$175
Starting bid
The Queen of Soul
The Queen of Soul
Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox
$160
Starting bid
Signed Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox
Signed Jay Z & Beyonce Shadowbox
Rihanna Shadowbox
$175
Starting bid
Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty "I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world."
Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty "I always believe that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world."
Desert Landscape by the Sea
$1,150
Starting bid
A Mexican Oasis with a stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 8 days & 7 nights at either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two days (Land only) + all room related tax.
A Mexican Oasis with a stay in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 8 days & 7 nights at either Hacienda del Mar or the Hacienda Encantada Resort & Spa for Two days (Land only) + all room related tax.
Elevated All Inclusive Mexico Trip
$1,775
Starting bid
World of Hyatt Resorts designed for you in either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, DR for 5 days and 4 nights for two in a studio room (Land Only). All meals and beverages, including alcohol, non-motorized activities, gratuities and hotel taxes inlcuded. Estimated value $Priceless
World of Hyatt Resorts designed for you in either Cancun, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cozumel, Huatulco, Ixtapa, Mexico or Punta Cana, DR for 5 days and 4 nights for two in a studio room (Land Only). All meals and beverages, including alcohol, non-motorized activities, gratuities and hotel taxes inlcuded. Estimated value $Priceless
Myra Messenger Bag
$35
Starting bid
Kate Spade Bag
$130
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!