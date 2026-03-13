NCNW RJM Apparel Shop (Round 2)

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Sizes S-XL - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)
4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release
Wrinkle-resistant
Open collar
Dyed-to-match buttons
Rounded adjustable cuffs
Back yok
Size 2xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)
4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release
Wrinkle-resistant
Open collar
Dyed-to-match buttons
Rounded adjustable cuffs
Back yok
Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)
4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release
Wrinkle-resistant
Open collar
Dyed-to-match buttons
Rounded adjustable cuffs
Back yok
Size 4xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)
4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release
Wrinkle-resistant
Open collar
Dyed-to-match buttons
Rounded adjustable cuffs
Back yok
Sizes S-XL - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo
5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique
Silky, extra-soft feel
Slightly textured look
Size 2xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo
5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique
Silky, extra-soft feel
Slightly textured look
Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo
5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique
Silky, extra-soft feel
Slightly textured look
Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo
5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique
Silky, extra-soft feel
Slightly textured look
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