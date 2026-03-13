National Council Of Negro Women Inc

Offered by

National Council Of Negro Women Inc

About this shop

NCNW RJM Apparel Shop (Round 2)

S-XL Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down) item
S-XL Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down)
$28

Sizes S-XL - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)


4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release

Wrinkle-resistant

Open collar

Dyed-to-match buttons

Rounded adjustable cuffs

Back yok

0
2xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down) item
2xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down)
$30

Size 2xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)


4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release

Wrinkle-resistant

Open collar

Dyed-to-match buttons

Rounded adjustable cuffs

Back yok

0
3xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down) item
3xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down)
$31

Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)


4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release

Wrinkle-resistant

Open collar

Dyed-to-match buttons

Rounded adjustable cuffs

Back yok

0
4xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down) item
4xl Long Sleeve Oxford (Button Down)
$32

Size 4xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo (runs small, you may want to size up)


4.3 ounce, 55/45 cotton/poly twill Stain release

Wrinkle-resistant

Open collar

Dyed-to-match buttons

Rounded adjustable cuffs

Back yok

0
S-XL Polo item
S-XL Polo
$22

Sizes S-XL - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo


5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique

Silky, extra-soft feel

Slightly textured look

0
2xl Polo item
2xl Polo
$24

Size 2xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo


5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique

Silky, extra-soft feel

Slightly textured look

0
3xl Polo item
3xl Polo
$25

Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo


5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique

Silky, extra-soft feel

Slightly textured look

0
4xl Polo item
4xl Polo
$26

Size 3xl - Embroidered with NCNW San Antonio RJM Logo


5 oz. 65/35 polyester-cotton pique

Silky, extra-soft feel

Slightly textured look

0

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