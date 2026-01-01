NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

Offered by

NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

About the memberships

NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section's Memberships

New Membership
$125

Valid until February 25, 2027

Local Membership, $50, NCNW Inc, Tampa Metropolitan Section Welcome Bag.


National Membership, $75, NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital)


Total=$125.00

Renewing Membership
$125

Valid until February 25, 2027

Local Membership, $50, NCNW Inc, Tampa Metropolitan Section Welcome Bag.


National Membership, $75, NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital)


Total=$125.00

New Youth Membership
$10

Valid until February 25, 2027

$10 NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital) (Middle thru High School only)

Renewing Youth Membership
$10

Valid until February 25, 2027

$10 NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital) (Middle thru High School only)

New Collegiate Membership
$25

Valid until February 25, 2027

$25, NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital) (College students only)

Renewing Collegiate Membership
$25

Valid until February 25, 2027

$25, NCNW eBlasts, SISTERS Magazine (Digital) (College students only)

Add a donation for NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!