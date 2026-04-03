NCNW TMS 79th Legacy Celebration Event/Scholarship-2026

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About this event
Honoring 79 Years of Excellence
NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section (Chartered June 1947)
“Rooted in Legacy-Empowered by Purpose -United in Service”
Featuring the Purple Power Council 2026 Fashion Experience, Membership Showcase, & Scholarship Awards.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”
Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.
Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.
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