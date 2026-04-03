NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

Hosted by

NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

About this event

NCNW TMS 79th Legacy Celebration Event/Scholarship-2026

1006 W Cypress St

Tampa, FL 33606, USA

79th Legacy Celebration Event General Admission
$65

Honoring 79 Years of Excellence
NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section (Chartered June 1947)

“Rooted in Legacy-Empowered by Purpose -United in Service”

Featuring the Purple Power Council 2026 Fashion Experience, Membership Showcase, & Scholarship Awards.

Gold Donor-Scholarship Donation 2026
$1,000

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Silver Donor-Scholarship Donation 2026
$500

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Bronze Donor-Scholarship Donation 2026
$250

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Program Line Member-Scholarship Donation 2026
$200

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Program Line Member-Scholarship Donation 2026
$100

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Program Line Member-Scholarship Donation 2026
$50

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Program Line Member-Scholarship Donation 2026
$25

“Rooted in Legacy • Empowered by Purpose • United in Service”

Your support for the NCNW TMS Scholarship helps students access higher education. By reducing financial hurdles, you enable them to learn and lead in their communities.

Thank you for supporting future leaders and their families.

Add a donation for NCNW Tampa Metropolitan Section

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