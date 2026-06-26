North Carolina Obesity Society

Hosted by

North Carolina Obesity Society

About this event

NCOS 2nd Annual CME Conference

The Proximity Hotel

704 Green Valley Rd, Greensboro, NC 27408, USA

Clinician NCOS Member Registration
$99
Members only

Grants entry to the event, breakfast and lunch included and up to 7 CME hours. If you encounter issues registering as a member, please contact us at [email protected].

Clinician Non NCOS Member Registration
$149

Grants entry to the event, breakfast and lunch included and up to 7 CME hours.

Non-Clinician NCOS Member Registration
$79
Members only

Grants entry to the event, breakfast and lunch. If you encounter issues registering as a member, please contact us at [email protected].

Non-Clinician Non NCOS Member Registration
$129
Students and Clinicians in Training- NCOS Members
Free
Members only

Students and Clinicians in Training attend free with a current NCOS membership. Register at North Carolina Obesity Society's Memberships

NCOS One Year Physician Membership+ Registration
$225

Become a member today and receive discounted registration!

NCOS One Year Licensed Professional Membership +Registration
$175

Become a member today and receive discounted registration!

Add a donation for North Carolina Obesity Society

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