NCR High Performance Silent Auction

Escape to Oceanfront Serenity: The Cuttyhunk Beach House
Generously donated by the Graham family, The winning bidder will enjoy exclusive access to this stunning oceanfront home for a summer weekend of their choice. Nestled on the neck of Cuttyhunk—the outermost of Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Islands—this spectacular home was completed in April 2025 and offers sweeping, unobstructed water views of Cuttyhunk Harbor, Martha’s Vineyard/Gay Head, Buzzards Bay, and the Elizabeth Islands. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful family vacation or a relaxing escape with friends, the Cuttyhunk Beach House offers the perfect setting. Please read for available weekends and details: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZEdjlltz1-I2hWpRadGqKjYKg6CJ1FdeNMpR0GJSNnI/edit?usp=sharing
2 Suite Tickets 2025 MLR Final
2 Suite Tickets 2025 MLR Final June 28th Centreville Bank Stadium Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Mixed Case of Wine and Spirits
Provided by Mystic River Rugby Club Mixed Case of Wine and Spirits
Maker's Mark Bourbon Basket
Provided by Mystic River Rugby Club Maker’s Mark Bourbon Basket
NCR Kit
Represent college rugby with this NCR gear! Backpack, Cold Weather Jacket, Pullover

