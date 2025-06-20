NCR High Performance Silent Auction

Escape to Oceanfront Serenity: The Cuttyhunk Beach House
$2,500
Starting bid
Generously donated by the Graham family, The winning bidder will enjoy exclusive access to this stunning oceanfront home for a summer weekend of their choice.
Nestled on the neck of Cuttyhunk—the outermost of Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Islands—this spectacular home was completed in April 2025 and offers sweeping, unobstructed water views of Cuttyhunk Harbor, Martha’s Vineyard/Gay Head, Buzzards Bay, and the Elizabeth Islands. Whether you’re seeking a peaceful family vacation or a relaxing escape with friends, the Cuttyhunk Beach House offers the perfect setting.
Please read for available weekends and details: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ZEdjlltz1-I2hWpRadGqKjYKg6CJ1FdeNMpR0GJSNnI/edit?usp=sharing
2 Suite Tickets 2025 MLR Final
$500
Starting bid
June 28th
Centreville Bank Stadium
Pawtucket, Rhode Island
Mixed Case of Wine and Spirits
$250
Starting bid
Provided by Mystic River Rugby Club
Maker's Mark Bourbon Basket
$250
Starting bid
Provided by Mystic River Rugby Club
NCR Kit
$100
Starting bid
Represent college rugby with this NCR gear! Backpack, Cold Weather Jacket, Pullover
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!