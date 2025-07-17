NCCBA Booth and Donation Auction

Hosted by
Donor: Steve & Margie Lussier
Pair Black American Cavies
BOAR:
Ear# L3253
Born: 10/31/25
SOW:
Ear# L3265
Born: 11/12/25
Pick Up Huntsville, AL 02/14/26
Alternate pick up considered, please contact Steve at [email protected] before bidding
Donor: Margo Purdy
Cavy ID -Shayne, P1996
American Satin
Red
Boar
Date of Birth- 3/24/25
Weight when photographed - 3lb. 2 oz.
Full Pedigree
Special remarks- Proven. Currently in breeding (not to P2007)
Cavy ID - P2007
American Satin
Red
Sow
Date of birth 8/28/25
Weight when photographed - 2 lb. 1 oz.
Special Remarks - "not 25% chipmunk" abscess on right cheek before photo day
Delivery choices (free)
Show in Huntsville, AL Feb. 13-15, 2026
Other (free) shows : Dalton, GA 1/24/26 and 3/7/26
Donor: Margo Purdy
Cavy ID - P2010
American Satin
Golden Agouti Sow
Date of birth 10/24/25
Weight when photographed - 1 lb. 5 oz.
Full Pedigree
Delivery choices (free)
Show in Huntsville, AL Feb. 13-15, 2026
Other (free) shows : Dalton, GA 1/24/26 and 3/7/26
Donor: Show Life
Logo Package from Show Life.
Donor: Dannie Shackelford
Oxygens Immunize Pellet for rabbits and cavies
2lb bag
Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.
Donor: Brett Pinkston Byrd
Tag 196
American
Black tan.
Boar
Dob 6/17/25
32oz
Tag 045
American
Black tan
Sow
Dob 7/26/25
32oz
Free delivery to the huntsville, Al Feb. 13-14,2026 show or to ACBA specialty in Longview TX April 11-12 2026
Donor: Dannie Shackelford
Oxygen Pellet for Rabbits and Cavies
2lb bag
Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.
Donor: Dannie Shackelford
Oxygens CircQlate pellet for Rabbits and Cavies
2lb bag
Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.
Donor: Dannie Shackelford
Cavy ID - RP307
American
Black Junior Boar (carries blue)
Date of birth 9/22/25
Weight when photographed - 1 lb. 3oz
Full Pedigree
Delivery, Dalton, GA 1/24 or possibly Huntsville AL 2/13-2/15 or will work with transport.
Donor: Laurie Krogan
Abby Satin
Strawberry Roan
Boar
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2279
Peruvian Brindle Boar
DOB 10/27/2025
24oz
Partial pedigree
Has a satin sibling
Can deliver to Huntsville AL show 2/14 ;Dalton Ga March
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2281
Silkie Red/white Broken boar
DOB 11/18/2025
24oz
Partial pedigree
Delivery to Huntsville, AL 2/14;Dalton, GA 3/7
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2285
Silkie Orange/white Broken boar
DOB 11/3/2025
23 oz
Pedigree - partial
Can deliver to Huntsville, AL 2/14; Dalton, Ga 3/7
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2282
Silkie Red/white broken sow
DOB 11/17/2025
19 oz
Pedigree-partial
Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7
10 Entries at any of the 2026 shows with the Chesapeake Cavy Club
Winner shall coordinate entries with Melissa Deitrich.
Donor: Chase Austin
Cavy ID - CAJ201
American
White -pink eye
Sow
Date of birth 10/14/25
Weight when photographed - 29 oz
Delivery choices (free)
ACBA Specialty Texas
Donor: Dawn More Gallagher
Black roan Abyssinian Sow
DOB 12/4/2025
Not tagged
Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14 or Dalton Ga 3/7
PM for other pick up
Donor: Dawn More Gallagher
Abyssinian
Brindle boar
DOB: 11/27/25
No tag
Delivery too, Huntsville show February 13 or Dalton Georgia show March 7
P.m. for other arrangements
Donor: Brianna Snider
Cavy ID -BH0314
Abyssinian
Brindle
Sow
Date of Birth- 09/12/25
Weight when photographed - 1lb 11oz (27oz)
Special remarks; will remain separate and not exposed to each other.
Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14
Cavy ID -BH0319
Abyssinian
Roan- Black
Boar
Date of Birth- 09/08/25
Weight when photographed - 1lb 12oz (28oz)
Special remarks; will remain separate and not exposed to each other.
Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14
Donor: Brianna Snider
Cavy ID -BH0360
Peruvian
Broken- Black and White
Boar
Date of Birth- 10/10/25
Weight when photographed - 1lb 4oz (20oz)
Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14
Donor: Brianna Snider
Cavy ID -BH0352
American
Cream
Boar
Date of Birth- 10/02/25
Weight when photographed - 1lb 9oz (25oz)
Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14
Donor: Zoe McClung
$100 gift card to The Cozy Cavy Accessory Co!
We make everything from Potty Pads, Cozy Sacks, Toys, to Carrier Covers of all shapes and sizes! We offer a fabric selection of more than 500 prints!
We occasionally offer small limited prints of iconic quotes through the hobby, pictured is last falls featured quote embroidered on an apron.
We plan to be at Specialty, but also offer shipping within the United States!
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2280
Silkie red/white broken sow
DOB 11/18/2025
21 oz
Pedigree-partial
Minimum Bid -default
Can deliver to the following shows: Huntsville AL 2/14; Dalton, GA 3/7
Donor: Valerie Blaes
VP2287
Peruvian Lilac/Orange/white Broken boar
DOB 11/25/2025
23 oz
Pedigree -partial
Minimum Bid Default
Can deliver to Huntsville AL show 2/14; Dalton, GA show on 3/7
Donor: Margo Purdy
Heavy glass jar 7" x 3" x 4" & Small 3 piece cavy puzzle by Steve and Barbara Toch . Free pick up Huntsville, AL Feb. 14, Dalton, GA Jan 24 and March 7
Donor: Debra Dolph
Silkie Golden Agouti/White Broken boar
Tag - not yet tagged
DOB 10/14/2025
1# 4oz (20oz)
Pedigree-partial
Minimum bid default
Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7
Donor: Debra Dolph
Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken boar
Tag - not yet tagged
DOB 10/14/2025
1# (16oz)
Pedigree-partial
Minimum bid default
Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7
Donor: JoAnn McGowan
Purple fleece with funny cavies and has a crocheted border. About 36 inches wide and 54 inches long. The donor will cover the cost of shipping.
Note: Matching Potty Pads can be purchased with The Cozy Cavy Gift Card.
