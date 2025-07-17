Southern Magnolia Rabbit & Cavy Shows

Hosted by

Southern Magnolia Rabbit & Cavy Shows

About this event

NCCBA Booth and Donation Auction

Pick-up location

4925 Moores Mill Rd, Huntsville, AL 35811, USA

Pair Black American Cavies item
Pair Black American Cavies item
Pair Black American Cavies
$80

Starting bid

Donor: Steve & Margie Lussier
Pair Black American Cavies

BOAR:

Ear# L3253

Born: 10/31/25

SOW:

Ear# L3265

Born: 11/12/25

Pick Up Huntsville, AL 02/14/26

Alternate pick up considered, please contact Steve at [email protected] before bidding

American Satin Pair item
American Satin Pair item
American Satin Pair item
American Satin Pair
$80

Starting bid

Donor: Margo Purdy

Cavy ID -Shayne, P1996

American Satin

Red

Boar

Date of Birth- 3/24/25

Weight when photographed - 3lb. 2 oz.

Full Pedigree

Special remarks- Proven. Currently in breeding (not to P2007)

Cavy ID - P2007

American Satin

Red

Sow

Date of birth 8/28/25

Weight when photographed - 2 lb. 1 oz.

Special Remarks - "not 25% chipmunk" abscess on right cheek before photo day 

Delivery choices (free)

Show in Huntsville, AL Feb. 13-15, 2026

Other (free) shows : Dalton, GA 1/24/26 and 3/7/26

Golden Agouti American Satin Sow item
Golden Agouti American Satin Sow item
Golden Agouti American Satin Sow
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Margo Purdy

Cavy ID - P2010

American Satin

Golden Agouti Sow

Date of birth 10/24/25

Weight when photographed - 1 lb. 5 oz.

Full Pedigree

Delivery choices (free)

Show in Huntsville, AL Feb. 13-15, 2026

Other (free) shows : Dalton, GA 1/24/26 and 3/7/26

Logo Package item
Logo Package
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Show Life

Logo Package from Show Life.

Oxygens Immunize Pellet item
Oxygens Immunize Pellet item
Oxygens Immunize Pellet item
Oxygens Immunize Pellet
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Dannie Shackelford
Oxygens Immunize Pellet for rabbits and cavies

2lb bag

Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.

Pair of American Cavies item
Pair of American Cavies item
Pair of American Cavies
$80

Starting bid

Donor: Brett Pinkston Byrd

Tag 196

American

Black tan.

Boar

Dob 6/17/25

32oz

Tag 045

American

Black tan

Sow

Dob 7/26/25

32oz

Free delivery to the huntsville, Al Feb. 13-14,2026 show or to ACBA specialty in Longview TX April 11-12 2026

Oxygen Pellet item
Oxygen Pellet item
Oxygen Pellet
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Dannie Shackelford

Oxygen Pellet for Rabbits and Cavies

2lb bag

Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.

Oxygens CircQlate pellet item
Oxygens CircQlate pellet item
Oxygens CircQlate pellet
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Dannie Shackelford

Oxygens CircQlate pellet for Rabbits and Cavies

2lb bag

Can deliver for free to Dalton, GA 1/24 and possibly Huntsville, AL 2/13-2/15. I can also ship at the winners cost, shipping would be $5.

American Cavy Black Jr Boar item
American Cavy Black Jr Boar item
American Cavy Black Jr Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Dannie Shackelford

Cavy ID - RP307

American

Black Junior Boar (carries blue)

Date of birth 9/22/25

Weight when photographed - 1 lb. 3oz

Full Pedigree

Delivery, Dalton, GA 1/24 or possibly Huntsville AL 2/13-2/15 or will work with transport.

Abby Satin Boar item
Abby Satin Boar item
Abby Satin Boar item
Abby Satin Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Laurie Krogan

Abby Satin

Strawberry Roan

Boar

Peruvian Brindle Boar item
Peruvian Brindle Boar item
Peruvian Brindle Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2279

Peruvian Brindle Boar

DOB 10/27/2025

24oz

Partial pedigree

Has a satin sibling

Can deliver to Huntsville AL show 2/14 ;Dalton Ga March

Silkie Red/white broken Boar item
Silkie Red/white broken Boar item
Silkie Red/white broken Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2281

Silkie Red/white Broken boar

DOB 11/18/2025

24oz

Partial pedigree

Delivery to Huntsville, AL 2/14;Dalton, GA 3/7

Silkie Orange/white Broken boar item
Silkie Orange/white Broken boar item
Silkie Orange/white Broken boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2285

Silkie Orange/white Broken boar

DOB 11/3/2025

23 oz

Pedigree - partial

Can deliver to Huntsville, AL 2/14; Dalton, Ga 3/7

Silkie Red/white broken sow item
Silkie Red/white broken sow item
Silkie Red/white broken sow
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2282

Silkie Red/white broken sow

DOB 11/17/2025

19 oz

Pedigree-partial

Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7

10 Entries at 2026 Chesapeake Cavy Club Shows item
10 Entries at 2026 Chesapeake Cavy Club Shows
$25

Starting bid

10 Entries at any of the 2026 shows with the Chesapeake Cavy Club

Winner shall coordinate entries with Melissa Deitrich.

American White-pink eye Sow item
American White-pink eye Sow
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Chase Austin

Cavy ID - CAJ201

American

White -pink eye

Sow

Date of birth 10/14/25

Weight when photographed - 29 oz

Delivery choices (free)

ACBA Specialty Texas

Black Roan Abyssinian Sow item
Black Roan Abyssinian Sow item
Black Roan Abyssinian Sow
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Dawn More Gallagher

Black roan Abyssinian Sow

DOB 12/4/2025

Not tagged

Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14 or Dalton Ga 3/7

PM for other pick up

Abyssinian Brindle Boar item
Abyssinian Brindle Boar item
Abyssinian Brindle Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Dawn More Gallagher

Abyssinian

Brindle boar

DOB: 11/27/25

No tag

Delivery too, Huntsville show February 13 or Dalton Georgia show March 7

P.m. for other arrangements

Pair of Abyssinian item
Pair of Abyssinian item
Pair of Abyssinian item
Pair of Abyssinian
$80

Starting bid

Donor: Brianna Snider

Cavy ID -BH0314

Abyssinian

Brindle

Sow

Date of Birth- 09/12/25

Weight when photographed - 1lb 11oz (27oz)

Special remarks; will remain separate and not exposed to each other.

Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14

Cavy ID -BH0319

Abyssinian

Roan- Black

Boar

Date of Birth- 09/08/25

Weight when photographed - 1lb 12oz (28oz)

Special remarks; will remain separate and not exposed to each other.

Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14

Peruvian Broken Boar item
Peruvian Broken Boar item
Peruvian Broken Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Brianna Snider

Cavy ID -BH0360

Peruvian

Broken- Black and White

Boar

Date of Birth- 10/10/25

Weight when photographed - 1lb 4oz (20oz)

Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14

American Cream Boar item
American Cream Boar item
American Cream Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Brianna Snider

Cavy ID -BH0352

American

Cream

Boar

Date of Birth- 10/02/25

Weight when photographed - 1lb 9oz (25oz)

Delivery- Huntsville, Alabama 2/14

$100 gift card The Cozy Cavy Accessory item
$100 gift card The Cozy Cavy Accessory item
$100 gift card The Cozy Cavy Accessory item
$100 gift card The Cozy Cavy Accessory
$100

Starting bid

Donor: Zoe McClung

$100 gift card to The Cozy Cavy Accessory Co!

We make everything from Potty Pads, Cozy Sacks, Toys, to Carrier Covers of all shapes and sizes! We offer a fabric selection of more than 500 prints!

We occasionally offer small limited prints of iconic quotes through the hobby, pictured is last falls featured quote embroidered on an apron.

We plan to be at Specialty, but also offer shipping within the United States!

Silkie red/white broken sow item
Silkie red/white broken sow item
Silkie red/white broken sow
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2280

Silkie red/white broken sow

DOB 11/18/2025

21 oz

Pedigree-partial

Minimum Bid -default

Can deliver to the following shows: Huntsville AL 2/14; Dalton, GA 3/7

Peruvian Lilac/orange/white broken boar item
Peruvian Lilac/orange/white broken boar item
Peruvian Lilac/orange/white broken boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Valerie Blaes

VP2287

Peruvian Lilac/Orange/white Broken boar

DOB 11/25/2025

23 oz

Pedigree -partial

Minimum Bid Default

Can deliver to Huntsville AL show 2/14; Dalton, GA show on 3/7

Cavy Themed Items item
Cavy Themed Items item
Cavy Themed Items item
Cavy Themed Items
$25

Starting bid

Donor: Margo Purdy

Heavy glass jar 7" x 3" x 4" & Small 3 piece cavy puzzle by Steve and Barbara Toch . Free pick up Huntsville, AL Feb. 14, Dalton, GA Jan 24 and March 7

Silkie Golden Agouti/white Broken boar item
Silkie Golden Agouti/white Broken boar item
Silkie Golden Agouti/white Broken boar item
Silkie Golden Agouti/white Broken boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Debra Dolph

Silkie Golden Agouti/White Broken boar

Tag - not yet tagged

DOB 10/14/2025

1# 4oz (20oz)

Pedigree-partial

Minimum bid default

Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7

Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken Boar item
Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken Boar item
Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken Boar item
Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken Boar
$50

Starting bid

Donor: Debra Dolph

Peruvian White/Red/Golden Agouti Broken boar

Tag - not yet tagged

DOB 10/14/2025

1# (16oz)

Pedigree-partial

Minimum bid default

Can deliver to Huntsville show 2/14; Dalton, GA show 3/7

Purple fleece with funny cavies with crocheted border item
Purple fleece with funny cavies with crocheted border
$25

Starting bid

Donor: JoAnn McGowan

Purple fleece with funny cavies and has a crocheted border. About 36 inches wide and 54 inches long. The donor will cover the cost of shipping.


Note: Matching Potty Pads can be purchased with The Cozy Cavy Gift Card.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!