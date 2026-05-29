NCS Family Fun Run Participant Registration

About this event
Add one for each student currently attending NCS that plans to participate. All students who complete this registration and create a 99pledges page by September 10 will receive a free race shirt. Students who sign up after that date are still able to participate but they will not get a shirt.
Add one for each adult in your group who plans to participate in the run. Please make sure to register all adults who plan to run so we can accurately plan for race day snacks. Participants selecting this option will be able to run but will not receive a shirt. If you wish to receive a t-shirt, use the paid ticket option.
Add one for each child in your group who does NOT attend NCS who plans to participate. Please register each non-student child who plans to run so we can accurately prepare for race day snacks. Participants selecting this option will be able to run but will not receive a shirt. If you wish to receive a t-shirt, use the paid ticket option.
Add one for each adult participant in your group who plans to participate in the run and who would like to receive an event t-shirt.
Add one for each child in your group who does NOT attend NCS who plans to participate in the run and who would like to receive an event t-shirt.
Can’t make it on race day but still want to join the fun? Choose our virtual option! Please register each participating student currently attending NCS. You can pledge laps and run anywhere—at home, in your neighborhood, or at a local park.
All students who register and set up their 99pledges page by September 10 will receive a free race shirt. Students registering after this date are still welcome to participate, but shirts will no longer be available.
Can’t make it on race day but still want to join the fun? Choose our virtual option! You can pledge laps and run anywhere—at home, in your neighborhood, or at a local park. Add one for each adult participant in your group who plans to participate in a VIRTUAL family run and who would like to receive an event t-shirt.
Can’t make it on race day but still want to join the fun? Choose our virtual option! You can pledge laps and run anywhere—at home, in your neighborhood, or at a local park. Add one for each child in your group who does NOT attend NCS in your group who plans to participate in a VIRTUAL family run and who would like to receive an event t-shirt.
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