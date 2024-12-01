Sponsorship Opportunity: 2025 NCSA Authentic Awareness Autism Assembly

-- Two tickets to 2-Day event -- Signage, flyers, swag at registration (if supplied by you) -- Up to 5 minute ad on screen during registration -- Podium mention at welcome and close of training day. -- Large logo in program guide -- Medium logo on back of T-Shirt -- Social media recognition across all NCSA channels -- Large logo on website with backlink.

-- Two tickets to 2-Day event -- Signage, flyers, swag at registration (if supplied by you) -- Up to 5 minute ad on screen during registration -- Podium mention at welcome and close of training day. -- Large logo in program guide -- Medium logo on back of T-Shirt -- Social media recognition across all NCSA channels -- Large logo on website with backlink.

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