Sponsorship Opportunity: 2025 NCSA Authentic Awareness Autism Assembly

-- Two tickets to 2-Day event
-- Signage, flyers, swag at registration (if supplied by you)
-- Up to 5 minute ad on screen during registration
-- Podium mention at welcome and close of training day.
-- Large logo in program guide
-- Medium logo on back of T-Shirt
-- Social media recognition across all NCSA channels
-- Large logo on website with backlink.
-- Two tickets to 2-Day event
-- Signage, flyers, swag at registration (if supplied by you)
-- Up to 5 minute ad on screen during registration
-- Podium mention at welcome and close of training day.
-- Large logo in program guide
-- Medium logo on back of T-Shirt
-- Social media recognition across all NCSA channels
-- Large logo on website with backlink.
Grasstops Sponsor
$2,500
-- One ticket to 2-Day event
-- Logo on Screen and podium mention for one segment of training day.
-- Medium logo in program guide
-- Small logo on back of T-Shirt
-- Social media recognition on NCSA Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
-- Medium Logo on website with backlink
-- One ticket to 2-Day event
-- Logo on Screen and podium mention for one segment of training day.
-- Medium logo in program guide
-- Small logo on back of T-Shirt
-- Social media recognition on NCSA Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
-- Medium Logo on website with backlink
Grassroots Sponsor
$1,000
-- Logo on screen during lunch break
-- Written name in program guide
-- Written name on back of T-shirt
-- Social media recognition on Instagram and Twitter.
-- Small Logo with backlink on website
-- Logo on screen during lunch break
-- Written name in program guide
-- Written name on back of T-shirt
-- Social media recognition on Instagram and Twitter.
-- Small Logo with backlink on website
Add a donation for National Council On Severe Autism
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