National Council On Severe Autism

Hosted by

National Council On Severe Autism

About this event

Sponsorship Opportunity: 2025 NCSA Authentic Awareness Autism Assembly

Washington

DC

Champion Sponsor item
Champion Sponsor
$5,000
-- Two tickets to 2-Day event -- Signage, flyers, swag at registration (if supplied by you) -- Up to 5 minute ad on screen during registration -- Podium mention at welcome and close of training day. -- Large logo in program guide -- Medium logo on back of T-Shirt -- Social media recognition across all NCSA channels -- Large logo on website with backlink.
Grasstops Sponsor item
Grasstops Sponsor
$2,500
-- One ticket to 2-Day event -- Logo on Screen and podium mention for one segment of training day. -- Medium logo in program guide -- Small logo on back of T-Shirt -- Social media recognition on NCSA Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram. -- Medium Logo on website with backlink
Grassroots Sponsor item
Grassroots Sponsor
$1,000
-- Logo on screen during lunch break -- Written name in program guide -- Written name on back of T-shirt -- Social media recognition on Instagram and Twitter. -- Small Logo with backlink on website
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