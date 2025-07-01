NCT- Narberth Community Theatre's Membership

Membership
$35

Valid for one year

Members are entitled to participate in shows, attend special meetings and events, vote in NCT elections, and receive a complimentary ticket per show for one year excluding fundraising events.

Members must be 18+ in order to vote in NCT elections.

Youth Production Membership
$15

Valid for one year

Members are entitled to participate in shows and attend general membership meetings and events.

There are no voting priviledges or complimentary tickets with this membership.

