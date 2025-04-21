NCU Club Gear 2025

Your choice of pocket or no pocket. Unisex sizing. Includes name and number. Printed by Zone Ultimate.
NCU Warmup Long Sleeve Jersey
$39
This item is the same as the sun hoody above it, but the jersey comes in men's and women's cuts instead of unisex. In your choice of fit (fitted or loose), hood or no hood, and thumb hole or no thumb hole. Name and number included. Printed by Zone Ultimate.
NCU Club Shorts (Shorty Shorts)
$38
Has pockets. Available in standard or shorter length (shorter length pictured in second image). Please check the sizing charts in the "more details" section of this page. Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate.
NCU Club Shorts (Flexlight)
$38
Does not have pockets. Available in standard or shorter length (shorter length pictured in second image). Please check the sizing charts in the "more details" section of this page. Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate.
Lake Effect Dark (Tank)
$41
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect dark jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect Dark (Short Sleeve)
$49
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect dark jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect Dark (Long Sleeve)
$53
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect dark jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect White (Tank)
$41
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect white jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect White (Short Sleeve)
$49
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect white jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect White (Long Sleeve)
$53
In your choice of fit (fitted/women's or standard/men's). Includes number. Printed by VC Ultimate. A Lake Effect white jersey in any sleeve length is required for LE players.
Lake Effect Alternate
$34
In your choice of sleeve length (tank or short sleeve) and fit (women's or unisex). Includes name and number. Printed by ALT. A Lake Effect alternate jersey in any sleeve style is required for LE Players.
Lake Effect Alternate (Long Sleeve)
$39
Long sleeve jersey in your choice of fit (women's or unisex). Includes name and number. Printed by ALT. A Lake Effect alternate jersey in any sleeve style is required for LE Players.
Lake Effect Sun Hoody
$62
In your choice of fit (women's or unisex). Includes number. Printed by Spin.
Lake Effect Track Pants
$76
Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zue.
Lake Effect Quarterzip
$65
Unisex sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zue.
Brain Freeze Dark
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Brain Freeze dark jersey is required for BF players.
Brain Freeze White
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Brain Freeze white jersey is required for BF players.
Brain Freeze Alternate
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes name and number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Brain Freeze alternate jersey is required for BF players.
Frostbite Dark
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite dark jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite Dark Polo
$40
In your choice of fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite dark jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite Dark Sun Hoody
$47
Unisex sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite dark jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite White
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite white jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite White Polo
$40
In your choice of fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite white jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite White Sun Hoody
$47
Unisex sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite dark jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite Black/White Reversible Tank
$39
White on one side, black on the other. In your choice of fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes Number. Printed by Zone Ultimate.
Frostbite Alternate
$38
In your choice of cut (short sleeve, long sleeve, and tank) and fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite alternate jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite Alternate Polo
$40
In your choice of fit (fitted or loose). Men's and Women's sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite white jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Frostbite Alternate Sun Hoody
$47
Unisex sizing. Includes number. Printed by Zone Ultimate. A Frostbite dark jersey in any sleeve cut is required for FB players.
Shipping
$10
Only purchase this item if you will NOT be picking up your gear directly from the team and you need it shipped to you.
