Khalif Court

Hosted by

Khalif Court

About this event

NC/VA Masonic Travel League Bowling Tournment

21 Oak Branch Dr

Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

Doubles (Individuals)
$25

$25 Per person, When checking out, zero the donation amount to Zeffy to none 0.00

Doubles
$50

$50 Per 2- Man Team, When checking out zero the donation amount to Zeffy to none 0.00

Team (Individuals)
$25

$25 Per person, When checking out zero the donation amount to Zeffy to none 0.00

Teams (4 persons)
$100

100 Per 4-Person Team List , When checking out zero the donation amount to Zeffy to none 0.00

All Events $1
$1

ALL EVENTS $1 (per person), When checking out zero the donation amount to Zeffy to none 0.00

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