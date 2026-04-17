MSA NCVC

Hosted by

MSA NCVC

About this event

NCVC 2026 ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

2323 Rockwell Dr

Davis, CA 95618, USA

SINGLE GOLFER REGISTRATION
$200

REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES RANGE BALLS, GREEN FEES, CART AND LUNCH FOR 1 GOLFER

FOURSOME REGISTRATION
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES RANGE BALLS, GREEN FEES, CART AND LUNCH FOR ALL FOUR GOLFERS

TOURNAMENT SPONSOR
$1,200

TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:
FEES FOR FOURSOME PLUS LUNCH FOR 4
COMPANY BANNER DISPLAYED AT REGISTRATION & LUNCH AREA
HOLE SPONSORSHIP
BEVERAGE SPONSORSHIP
CONSTEST HOLE SPONSORSHIP (May not be available! There are only 2 contest holes available, and they will go to the first two paid sponsors)

BEVERAGE SPONSORSHIPS
$100

All Sponsorships will include a sign with your company name. Your company name will also be
mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.

HOLE SPONSORSHIP
$200

Sponsorships includes a sign with your company name at the Tee Box. Your company name will also be mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.

*DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF REGISTRATION*
If you setup a booth at your Sponsored Hole, you’ll need to bring a table, canopy and chairs. These items will not be provided. You may handout water, soft drinks and snacks at your booth. NO ALCOHOL

CONTEST HOLE SPONSORSHIP
$250

Sponsorships includes a sign with your company name at the Tee Box. Your company name will also be mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.

*DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF REGISTRATION*
If you setup a booth at your Sponsored Hole, you’ll need to bring a table, canopy and chairs. These items will not be provided. You may handout water, soft drinks and snacks at your booth. NO ALCOHOL

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!