NCVC 2026 ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

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About this event
REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES RANGE BALLS, GREEN FEES, CART AND LUNCH FOR 1 GOLFER
REGISTRATION FEE INCLUDES RANGE BALLS, GREEN FEES, CART AND LUNCH FOR ALL FOUR GOLFERS
TOURNAMENT SPONSORSHIP INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING:
FEES FOR FOURSOME PLUS LUNCH FOR 4
COMPANY BANNER DISPLAYED AT REGISTRATION & LUNCH AREA
HOLE SPONSORSHIP
BEVERAGE SPONSORSHIP
CONSTEST HOLE SPONSORSHIP (May not be available! There are only 2 contest holes available, and they will go to the first two paid sponsors)
All Sponsorships will include a sign with your company name. Your company name will also be
mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.
Sponsorships includes a sign with your company name at the Tee Box. Your company name will also be mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.
*DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF REGISTRATION*
If you setup a booth at your Sponsored Hole, you’ll need to bring a table, canopy and chairs. These items will not be provided. You may handout water, soft drinks and snacks at your booth. NO ALCOHOL
Sponsorships includes a sign with your company name at the Tee Box. Your company name will also be mentioned as a sponsor for the Golf Tournament at the Awards Luncheon.
*DOES NOT INCLUDE GOLF REGISTRATION*
If you setup a booth at your Sponsored Hole, you’ll need to bring a table, canopy and chairs. These items will not be provided. You may handout water, soft drinks and snacks at your booth. NO ALCOHOL
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