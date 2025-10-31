National Collaborative for Transformative Youth Policy

Hosted by

National Collaborative for Transformative Youth Policy

About this event

ND4Y Album Release Party

450 K St NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

Changemaker Champion
$100

Fuel the movement! Includes priority seating, acknowledgment in the event program, and light refreshments.

Movement Builder
$50

Support youth-led advocacy and creative projects. Includes general admission and light refreshments.

Justice Partner
$25

For those in the field building power and transforming policy with us. Includes general admission and light refreshments.

Future Defender
$10

For students and emerging leaders committed to defending the future. Includes general admission and light refreshments.

Community
$5

Accessible option for anyone who wants to celebrate our changemakers. Includes general admission and light refreshments.

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