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Sigma Alpha Professional Sorority NDSU

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NDSU Sigma Alpha Professional Sorority Silent Basket Auction

Spring Refresh Basket item
Spring Refresh Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a collection of Meyers cleaning supplies, lemon scented candle, lemon patterned dish towel, aloe plant, and scrub daddy.

Popcorn Premiere Basket item
Popcorn Premiere Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a cozy blanket, popcorn seasoning kit (jalapeño, chocolate, and buffalo), 2 boxes of microwave popcorn, Dr. Pepper, and M&Ms.

Bible Study Basket item
Bible Study Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a pink Christian Standard Bible, colorful pens and highlighters, a coffee mug, bible stickers, a small decorative faux plant, and colorful post-it tabs.

Morning Brew Basket item
Morning Brew Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes 2 coffee mugs, Dunkin s'mores coffee, Nescafe espresso concentrate in mocha and vanilla, 2 Skinny Mixes drink syrups, Thrive Cafe energy drink mixes, coffee filters, and Dunkin Keurig cups.

Energy Infusions Basket item
Energy Infusions Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a list of drink recipes curated by our girls, Le Sirop de Monin drink syrups in coconut and white peach, True Lime drink mix, and an assortment of Red Bull, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Coke.

Gooey Goodness Basket item
Gooey Goodness Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes 2 retractable s'more sticks, Stuffed Puffs marshmallows in chocolate and peanut butter, Reese's and Cadbury chocolate, as well as the classic marshmallow, graham cracker, and Hershey's s'more fixings.

Baker's Delight Basket item
Baker's Delight Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a cupcake baking tin, gold measuring cup set, whisk, silicone scraper, dish towel, 2 Betty Crocker cake mixes, Pillsbury chocolate and funfetti frosting, an assortment of sprinkles, and colorful cupcake liners.

Game Night Basket item
Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes the classic board game Clue, a beautiful Abraham Hunter puzzle, Double Fifteen Dominoes, Uno, Phase Ten, and a standard deck of playing cards.

Springtime Blooms Basket item
Springtime Blooms Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a hand trowel, spade, and rake, soil scoop, hummingbird feeder and food, a white porcelain bunny figure, garden gnome, various flower and herb seeds, and an arrangement of faux spring florals.

Girl Time Basket item
Girl Time Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes 2 pairs of cozy socks, a scented candle, strawberry face mask, moisturizing eye mask, pack of 5 headbands, 2 nail polishes, and an assortment of chocolate and candy.

Thrifted Treasures Basket item
Thrifted Treasures Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a cute ceramic crock and pitcher set, planter pot with a houseplant, set of 2 floral mugs, cozy wall art, and a faux felt plant.

Mindful Movement Basket item
Mindful Movement Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a roomy gym tote, 3mm yoga mat, adjustable yoga strap, blue 24oz water bottle, and pack of hair ties.

Wellness Wonders Basket item
Wellness Wonders Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a crystals book and card deck, The Language of Butterflies book, jar of chamomile tea, 2 packs of incense, a green calcite stone, and a silver moon bracelet.

Pickleball Party Basket item
Pickleball Party Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a $30 gift card to Courts and Pints in Moorhead, a Courts and Pints T-shirt, a large athletic tote, 2 pickleball paddles, a set of pickleballs, 2 Oath Nutrition drink mixes, and an assortment of Honey Stinger energy snacks.

Summer Splash Basket item
Summer Splash Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a small beach cooler, plastic set of sand toys, blue beach towel, frisbee, small water bottle, inflatable beach ball, sunscreen, and 4 packs of snack Goldfish.

Furry Friends Basket item
Furry Friends Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a weekend of pet sitting in the Fargo/Moorhead area, small pet bed, pet blanket, dog leash, pet food mat, squeaky dog toy, pack of tennis balls, toy rope, and various dog chews and treats.

Backyard Botanist Basket item
Backyard Botanist Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes 2 garden trowels, True Grip gardening gloves, seed starter trays, a cute duck Plant Friend, plant booster, growing pellets, and an assortment of flower and veggie seeds.

Beach Day Basket item
Beach Day Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a waterproof Booe bag, 2 beach towels, sunscreen, and sun chapstick.

NDSU Meat Lab Basket item
NDSU Meat Lab Basket
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes a loyalty tote that earns a discount on NDSU meat lab products, 2 brats, 4 burger patties, and a $25 NDSU meat lab gift certificate.

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