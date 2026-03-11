NDSU Sigma Alpha Professional Sorority Silent Basket Auction

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Starting bid
This basket includes a collection of Meyers cleaning supplies, lemon scented candle, lemon patterned dish towel, aloe plant, and scrub daddy.
Starting bid
This basket includes a cozy blanket, popcorn seasoning kit (jalapeño, chocolate, and buffalo), 2 boxes of microwave popcorn, Dr. Pepper, and M&Ms.
Starting bid
This basket includes a pink Christian Standard Bible, colorful pens and highlighters, a coffee mug, bible stickers, a small decorative faux plant, and colorful post-it tabs.
Starting bid
This basket includes 2 coffee mugs, Dunkin s'mores coffee, Nescafe espresso concentrate in mocha and vanilla, 2 Skinny Mixes drink syrups, Thrive Cafe energy drink mixes, coffee filters, and Dunkin Keurig cups.
Starting bid
This basket includes a list of drink recipes curated by our girls, Le Sirop de Monin drink syrups in coconut and white peach, True Lime drink mix, and an assortment of Red Bull, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Coke.
Starting bid
This basket includes 2 retractable s'more sticks, Stuffed Puffs marshmallows in chocolate and peanut butter, Reese's and Cadbury chocolate, as well as the classic marshmallow, graham cracker, and Hershey's s'more fixings.
Starting bid
This basket includes a cupcake baking tin, gold measuring cup set, whisk, silicone scraper, dish towel, 2 Betty Crocker cake mixes, Pillsbury chocolate and funfetti frosting, an assortment of sprinkles, and colorful cupcake liners.
Starting bid
This basket includes the classic board game Clue, a beautiful Abraham Hunter puzzle, Double Fifteen Dominoes, Uno, Phase Ten, and a standard deck of playing cards.
Starting bid
This basket includes a hand trowel, spade, and rake, soil scoop, hummingbird feeder and food, a white porcelain bunny figure, garden gnome, various flower and herb seeds, and an arrangement of faux spring florals.
Starting bid
This basket includes 2 pairs of cozy socks, a scented candle, strawberry face mask, moisturizing eye mask, pack of 5 headbands, 2 nail polishes, and an assortment of chocolate and candy.
Starting bid
This basket includes a cute ceramic crock and pitcher set, planter pot with a houseplant, set of 2 floral mugs, cozy wall art, and a faux felt plant.
Starting bid
This basket includes a roomy gym tote, 3mm yoga mat, adjustable yoga strap, blue 24oz water bottle, and pack of hair ties.
Starting bid
This basket includes a crystals book and card deck, The Language of Butterflies book, jar of chamomile tea, 2 packs of incense, a green calcite stone, and a silver moon bracelet.
Starting bid
This basket includes a $30 gift card to Courts and Pints in Moorhead, a Courts and Pints T-shirt, a large athletic tote, 2 pickleball paddles, a set of pickleballs, 2 Oath Nutrition drink mixes, and an assortment of Honey Stinger energy snacks.
Starting bid
This basket includes a small beach cooler, plastic set of sand toys, blue beach towel, frisbee, small water bottle, inflatable beach ball, sunscreen, and 4 packs of snack Goldfish.
Starting bid
This basket includes a weekend of pet sitting in the Fargo/Moorhead area, small pet bed, pet blanket, dog leash, pet food mat, squeaky dog toy, pack of tennis balls, toy rope, and various dog chews and treats.
Starting bid
This basket includes 2 garden trowels, True Grip gardening gloves, seed starter trays, a cute duck Plant Friend, plant booster, growing pellets, and an assortment of flower and veggie seeds.
Starting bid
This basket includes a waterproof Booe bag, 2 beach towels, sunscreen, and sun chapstick.
Starting bid
This basket includes a loyalty tote that earns a discount on NDSU meat lab products, 2 brats, 4 burger patties, and a $25 NDSU meat lab gift certificate.
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