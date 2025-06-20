NE Kansas Outfitters's Silent Auction For The Family of Abby Eklund
Abby Eklund Memorial Guided Hunt Fundraiser
$1,000
Starting bid
3 Day- 5 person all inclusive Guided Waterfowl Hunt
Includes: 3 Days of action packed hunting
Up to 5 people
Comfortable Large Cabin
Memories that last a lifetime
Bid generously — your support means everything.
