2026 Summer Soccer Tournament

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About this event
For high-level teams looking for real competition. Full-field, structured play with organized matchups and playoffs.
More relaxed but still competitive. Smaller-sided games, fast-paced, and a great way to stay active with your squad.
Competitive youth division for high school players. Fast games, good competition, and a chance to showcase your level.
Developing players in a structured environment. Focus on competition, teamwork, and getting quality game time.
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