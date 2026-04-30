New Era Athletics

Hosted by

New Era Athletics

About this event

2026 Summer Soccer Tournament

8900 Princeton Rd

Rowlett, TX 75089, USA

Division 1 - 11v11 - Adult Competitive Division
$600

For high-level teams looking for real competition. Full-field, structured play with organized matchups and playoffs.

Division 2 - 7v7 - Adult Recreational Division
$400

More relaxed but still competitive. Smaller-sided games, fast-paced, and a great way to stay active with your squad.

Division 3 - 7v7 - Young Adult Division (16-18)
$400

Competitive youth division for high school players. Fast games, good competition, and a chance to showcase your level.

Division 4 - 7v7 - Teen Division (13-15)
$400

Developing players in a structured environment. Focus on competition, teamwork, and getting quality game time.


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