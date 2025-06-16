Nebowa Camp Store

2025 T-shirt
$15
2025 IYKYK T-Shirt
Water Bottle
$4
Gotta stay hydrated during those hot Nebowa summers!
Nebowa Sweatshirt
$25
A Nebowa staple for the campfire!
Baseball Tee
$10
The classic Nebowa logo on a classic Nebowa blue baseball tee.
Previous Theme Shirts
$5
Lost your shirt from one of the past few years, or may you missed a summer? Check out our older shirts at a discount!
Frisebee
$2
Play catch with your friends in style!
Hacky Sack
$2
Who doesn't love a good game of hacky sack?
Nebowa Hat
$15
It might be time to 'snapback' to camp. Get it?
Drawstring Bag
$5
Just in case you need something to carry your Bible and highlighters in at camp.
Specialty Shirts
$20
Choose from any of our goofy camp shirts
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing