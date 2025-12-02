Nebraska Association of Women Police Annual Membership

About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
Full-time law enforcement officers with power of arrest qualify for Active Level Membership
- Voting rights
- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events
(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)
Valid until March 23, 2027
Retired and part-time law enforcement, or any Fire, EMS, Corrections, Dispatch, Probation, Parole, or any other first responder supporting entity paid by public funds
- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events
(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)
Valid until March 23, 2027
Any individual or group interested in fostering the aims and objectives of this association. Must be sponsored by an Active Member.
- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events
(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)
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