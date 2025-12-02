Nebraska Association of Women Police

Offered by

Nebraska Association of Women Police

About the memberships

Nebraska Association of Women Police Annual Membership

Active Membership
$60

Valid until March 23, 2027

Full-time law enforcement officers with power of arrest qualify for Active Level Membership


- Voting rights
- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events

 

(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)
Associate Membership
$25

Valid until March 23, 2027

Retired and part-time law enforcement, or any Fire, EMS, Corrections, Dispatch, Probation, Parole, or any other first responder supporting entity paid by public funds



- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events


(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)

Sustaining Membership
$25

Valid until March 23, 2027

Any individual or group interested in fostering the aims and objectives of this association. Must be sponsored by an Active Member.



- Member-only training, mentorship programs, and events


(Subscription can be cancelled at any time)

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