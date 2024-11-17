Nebraska Eating Disorders Network Memberships 2025

Organizations that would like to provide Professional Memberships for three professionals and an Organization Membership will receive the following benefits throughout the calendar year (January 1st - December 31st): - Three professionals will receive access to the NEDN listserv for the opportunity to connect and consult with other professionals working in the field of eating disorders as well as make and receive referrals. - Individual provider listing for three professionals specializing in the care of individuals receiving treatment for eating disorders. - Organization listing with link to organization website.

Organizations that would like to provide Professional Memberships for three professionals and an Organization Membership will receive the following benefits throughout the calendar year (January 1st - December 31st): - Three professionals will receive access to the NEDN listserv for the opportunity to connect and consult with other professionals working in the field of eating disorders as well as make and receive referrals. - Individual provider listing for three professionals specializing in the care of individuals receiving treatment for eating disorders. - Organization listing with link to organization website.

seeMoreDetailsMobile