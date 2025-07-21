Nebraska Girls' Rugby Silent Auction

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Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action as the Nebraska Huskers take on the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on September 20th! This auction item includes Two tickets- Level NS. Section 34. Row 77. Seats 23,24. to one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. Experience the electric game day atmosphere, cheer on the Blackshirts, and support Nebraska girls rugby in the process!
Seat info will be transferred electronically via Husker tix app. No printed tickets.
Starting bid
Don’t miss your chance to attend one of the biggest games of the season! Up for auction are two tickets to the epic Nebraska vs. Iowa rivalry game on November 28th at Memorial Stadium. This Black Friday tradition is packed with passion, pride, and playoff implications—and you can be there to witness it all live!
Whether you're a lifelong Husker or just love college football at its best, this is a can't-miss experience.
All proceeds support Nebraska girls rugby. Section, row, and seat info will be transferred electronically via Husker tix app. No printed tickets.
Starting bid
Here’s your chance to score two tickets to a powerhouse clash as the Nebraska Huskers take on USC at Memorial Stadium on November 1st! With two storied programs and a sea of red behind them, this primetime matchup promises hard hits, big plays, and unforgettable energy.
Be part of the action under the lights and help support the future of Nebraska girls rugby while you're at it! Section, row, and seat info will be transferred electronically via Husker tix app. No printed tickets.
Starting bid
Indulge in the natural goodness of Nebraska with this locally sourced honey gift basket! Perfect for tea lovers, bakers, or anyone with a sweet tooth, this basket includes a selection of pure, golden honey, honey sticks, and handcrafted honey-infused treats.
Beautifully packaged and buzzing with flavor, it’s a sweet way to support Nebraska girls rugby!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!