Nebraska Girls' Rugby Silent Auction

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action as the Nebraska Huskers take on the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on September 20th! This auction item includes Two tickets- Level NS. Section 34. Row 77. Seats 23,24. to one of the most highly anticipated games of the season. Experience the electric game day atmosphere, cheer on the Blackshirts, and support Nebraska girls rugby in the process!



Seat info will be transferred electronically via Husker tix app. No printed tickets.