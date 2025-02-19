NEC HFES Student Research Conference Sponsorship

-Designation as a "Platinum Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Sponsorship of networking reception or coffee break
-Opportunity to deliver a keynote address or host a featured panel discussion
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 5 attendees
-Designation as a "Platinum Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Sponsorship of networking reception or coffee break
-Opportunity to deliver a keynote address or host a featured panel discussion
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 5 attendees
Gold sponsorship
$350
-Designation as a "Gold Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Opportunity to be one of the panelists in the panel discussion
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 3 attendees
-Designation as a "Gold Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Opportunity to be one of the panelists in the panel discussion
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 3 attendees
Silver sponsorship
$200
-Designation as a "Silver Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Opportunity to introduce your company and introduce a breakout session
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 2 attendees
-Designation as a "Silver Sponsor" with your company name/logo on the agenda, conference slides, and on the conference website
-Opportunity to introduce your company and introduce a breakout session
-Exhibit booth
-Recognition in conference-related social media posts
-Complimentary registration for up to 2 attendees
Lanyard sponsorship
$300
-Your company name or logo will be printed on the name badge lanyards worn by all attendees
-The company name or logo will be printed in one (1) color and you will be given a proof to review and approve before ordering
-Your company name or logo will be printed on the name badge lanyards worn by all attendees
-The company name or logo will be printed in one (1) color and you will be given a proof to review and approve before ordering
Add a donation for New England Chapter - Human Factors and Ergonomics Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!