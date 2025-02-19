NEC HFES Student Research Conference Sponsorship

-Your company name or logo will be printed on the name badge lanyards worn by all attendees -The company name or logo will be printed in one (1) color and you will be given a proof to review and approve before ordering

-Your company name or logo will be printed on the name badge lanyards worn by all attendees -The company name or logo will be printed in one (1) color and you will be given a proof to review and approve before ordering

More details...