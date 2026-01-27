NECC Sending Kids to Camp Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Retail value - $150
Paint by Numbers Tropical Jungle
Tiny Art Smart Lab
Watercolor Cards
Sketchbook
Stabilo color markers
Flower wall art by Anastasia
Sour Patch Kids
Mike and Ike
Starting bid
Value $135
Heart Placemats
Shamrock Pillow
Christmas Dish Towels
Stained Glass Angel
Sugar Cookie Bath Bombs
Heart Mug
Christmas Tree Tapers and Candle Holders
Crystal Herskey's Kiss with Chocolate
Purple Heart Scarf
Christmas Cocktail and Luncheon Napkins
Wallet
St. Patrick's Vinya Clings
Holiday Wreath Stained Glass
Heart Ceramic Kitchen Tool Holder
Starting bid
Value $200
$135 Gift Card to Blue Seas Medspa
Bubba Radiant Tumbler
Sara Groves "Abide With Me" CD
"Sacred Self-Care" by Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes
Burt's Bees Face Essentials Care Kit
5x7 Picture Frame
Rose Gold Size 6 Havianas Flip Flops
Starting bid
Value - $100
Monopoly - Cheaters Edition
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game
PD Nation
$10 Amazon Gift card
Popcorn
Candy
Starting bid
Value $180
Snap Circuit Kit
Mechanical Dino
Neon "LIVE" sign
Minecraft Kite
"How Great is Our God" book
500 piece civil war puzzle
Paint your own Stepping Stone
Pizza Dominoes Game
Chore Tracker Weekly Calendar
Big Book of Search and Find
Highlights Hidden Pictures Book
Lego Magazine
"Come Look With Me Book" Exploring Landscape Art with Children
48 piece Space Puzzle
Paint Your Own Flower Pot
"Understanding Your Teen" by Jim Burns
101 Secrets Every Teen Should Know Cards
Lunchbox Love for Teens & Tweens Notes
Pocket Volcano
Lab Putty
Starting bid
Value $160
Garden Tote with Garden Tools
10 Seed Packets
Tomato Candle
Garden Journal
Havianasl Buttercream Flip Flops (size 7/8)
Anne of Green Gables Book
Embroidered Picture
Flower Garden Mat
Butterfly Notepad
Chia Pet
Flower Playing Cards
Starting bid
Value $200
Queen Coverlet from Bangladesh
"My Family" Glass from Iceland
Henna from India
Spoon Holder from Morocco
Bolt of Fabric from Africa
7 pack of Face Masks from Japan
Volcano Mud from Columbia
Havaianas Flip Flops (size 6/7) from Brazil
Coin purse from Tanzania
Crystal Bell from Dublin
Ornaments from Bethlehem
Sistine Chapel Puzzle from Vatican City
Gucci Scarf from Paris
Scratch off Map of Europe
Luggage tags
Travel Johns portable bathroom
$25 World Market Gift Card
Starting bid
Value $200
$20 Unchartered Gift Card
Gray Knit Throw
Home Sweet Home Puzzle
"The Best Things about Memories is Making them" picture frame
Crystal Mantle Clock
Taper Candle Set
Burgundy Picture Frame
Ralph Lauren Kitchen Pads
Greet Card Organizer
Chip Clips
"Grateful" Wooden Art
Daily Planner
Starting bid
Value $100
Pet Bowl Placemat
Black Checked Water and Food Bowls
Doggie Treats in Paw Print Jar
Purple Dog Mug
"Wolf" Dog frame
"Extraordinary Dogs" Book
Dog Coat
Dog leash and training clicker
'Home is Where Your Dog is' Pegged rack
Dog Apron and Oven Mitt
Black and Checked kitchen towels
Starting bid
Value - $100
Books 1-6 in "The Zion Covenant" series by Bodie Thoene and Brock Thoene
2 Prague Counterpoint
3 Munich Signature
4 Jerusalem Interlude
5 Danzig Passage
6 Warsaw Requiem
Bella Wildflower Mug
Honey Lemon Black Tea
Fig & Ginger Natural Soy Wax Candle
Little Luxeries Bookmarks (littleluxeriesbylux)
Decorative Star Pillow
This series is a sweeping saga of the events that preclude WW2. Book one, Vienna Prelude, begins in 1836 and chronicles Hitler’s bloodless takeover of Austria. It follows the story of Eliza Lindhiem, a young German Jewess studying music in Vienna. Her father, a flyer hero of WWI, has seen the way the wind is blowing, however. He secured for her a false passport under the much safer name of Eliza Linder. He’s also deeply involved in the rescuing of Jewish children from Hilter’s clutches, and Eliza soon becomes caught up in the same dangerous game. Their heartbreak becomes ours as so many who escaped from Germany become caught in Hitler’s web once again with the fall of Austria. Many more players share the stage as the series continues, especially after Eliza marries and begins a family of her own–the Wattenbarger family, who ushers children out of the Tyrol; Lucy Strasburg, an SS mistress; Pastor Ibsen, imprisoned for not backing down on his faith; Rachel Lubetkin, daughter of a rabbi in Warsaw, Poland; Winston Churchill, the great man who finally moved England out of their slumber. The list goes on and on. So many lives impacted in so many ways. Some destroyed. Some saved. After Czechoslovakia also succumbs to the Reich, the final pages of book six leave us in that frightened city as Germany begins its invasion of Poland. The two-year journey is eye-opening, inspiring, disturbing, and meticulously researched. And while it does have a Christian perspective, it is not preachy.
Sit down with a cup of tea, light a candle and enjoy!
Starting bid
Value - $200
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