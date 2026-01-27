Hosted by

Naperville Evangelical Covenant Church Naperville Il

About this event

Sales closed

NECC Sending Kids to Camp Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1150 Hobson Rd, Naperville, IL 60540, USA

Art is Sweet item
Art is Sweet
$10

Starting bid

Retail value - $150

Paint by Numbers Tropical Jungle

Tiny Art Smart Lab

Watercolor Cards

Sketchbook

Stabilo color markers

Flower wall art by Anastasia

Sour Patch Kids

Mike and Ike

The Saints - St. Valentine, St. Nicholas & St. Patrick item
The Saints - St. Valentine, St. Nicholas & St. Patrick
$10

Starting bid

Value $135


Heart Placemats

Shamrock Pillow

Christmas Dish Towels

Stained Glass Angel

Sugar Cookie Bath Bombs

Heart Mug

Christmas Tree Tapers and Candle Holders

Crystal Herskey's Kiss with Chocolate

Purple Heart Scarf

Christmas Cocktail and Luncheon Napkins

Wallet

St. Patrick's Vinya Clings

Holiday Wreath Stained Glass

Heart Ceramic Kitchen Tool Holder

Take me to the Spa item
Take me to the Spa
$10

Starting bid

Value $200


$135 Gift Card to Blue Seas Medspa

Bubba Radiant Tumbler

Sara Groves "Abide With Me" CD

"Sacred Self-Care" by Dr. Chanequa Walker-Barnes

Burt's Bees Face Essentials Care Kit

5x7 Picture Frame

Rose Gold Size 6 Havianas Flip Flops

Ultimate Game Night item
Ultimate Game Night
$10

Starting bid

Value - $100


Monopoly - Cheaters Edition

Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza card game

PD Nation

$10 Amazon Gift card

Popcorn

Candy

All Things Kids item
All Things Kids
$10

Starting bid

Value $180


Snap Circuit Kit

Mechanical Dino

Neon "LIVE" sign

Minecraft Kite

"How Great is Our God" book

500 piece civil war puzzle

Paint your own Stepping Stone

Pizza Dominoes Game

Chore Tracker Weekly Calendar

Big Book of Search and Find

Highlights Hidden Pictures Book

Lego Magazine

"Come Look With Me Book" Exploring Landscape Art with Children

48 piece Space Puzzle

Paint Your Own Flower Pot

"Understanding Your Teen" by Jim Burns

101 Secrets Every Teen Should Know Cards

Lunchbox Love for Teens & Tweens Notes

Pocket Volcano

Lab Putty

How Does Your Garden Grow item
How Does Your Garden Grow
$10

Starting bid

Value $160


Garden Tote with Garden Tools

10 Seed Packets

Tomato Candle

Garden Journal

Havianasl Buttercream Flip Flops (size 7/8)

Anne of Green Gables Book

Embroidered Picture

Flower Garden Mat

Butterfly Notepad

Chia Pet

Flower Playing Cards

Around the World item
Around the World
$10

Starting bid

Value $200


Queen Coverlet from Bangladesh

"My Family" Glass from Iceland

Henna from India

Spoon Holder from Morocco

Bolt of Fabric from Africa

7 pack of Face Masks from Japan

Volcano Mud from Columbia

Havaianas Flip Flops (size 6/7) from Brazil

Coin purse from Tanzania

Crystal Bell from Dublin

Ornaments from Bethlehem

Sistine Chapel Puzzle from Vatican City

Gucci Scarf from Paris

Scratch off Map of Europe

Luggage tags

Travel Johns portable bathroom

$25 World Market Gift Card

Cozy at Home item
Cozy at Home
$10

Starting bid

Value $200


$20 Unchartered Gift Card

Gray Knit Throw

Home Sweet Home Puzzle

"The Best Things about Memories is Making them" picture frame

Crystal Mantle Clock

Taper Candle Set

Burgundy Picture Frame

Ralph Lauren Kitchen Pads

Greet Card Organizer

Chip Clips

"Grateful" Wooden Art

Daily Planner

Don't Forget Your Furry Friend item
Don't Forget Your Furry Friend
$10

Starting bid

Value $100


Pet Bowl Placemat

Black Checked Water and Food Bowls

Doggie Treats in Paw Print Jar

Purple Dog Mug

"Wolf" Dog frame

"Extraordinary Dogs" Book

Dog Coat

Dog leash and training clicker

'Home is Where Your Dog is' Pegged rack

Dog Apron and Oven Mitt

Black and Checked kitchen towels

Historial Fiction "The Zion Covenant" item
Historial Fiction "The Zion Covenant"
$10

Starting bid

Value - $100


Books 1-6 in "The Zion Covenant" series by Bodie Thoene and Brock Thoene 

1 Vienna Prelude

2 Prague Counterpoint

3 Munich Signature

4 Jerusalem Interlude

5 Danzig Passage

6 Warsaw Requiem

Bella Wildflower Mug

Honey Lemon Black Tea

Fig & Ginger Natural Soy Wax Candle

Little Luxeries Bookmarks (littleluxeriesbylux)

Decorative Star Pillow


This series is a sweeping saga of the events that preclude WW2. Book one, Vienna Prelude, begins in 1836 and chronicles Hitler’s bloodless takeover of Austria. It follows the story of Eliza Lindhiem, a young German Jewess studying music in Vienna. Her father, a flyer hero of WWI, has seen the way the wind is blowing, however. He secured for her a false passport under the much safer name of Eliza Linder. He’s also deeply involved in the rescuing of Jewish children from Hilter’s clutches, and Eliza soon becomes caught up in the same dangerous game. Their heartbreak becomes ours as so many who escaped from Germany become caught in Hitler’s web once again with the fall of Austria. Many more players share the stage as the series continues, especially after Eliza marries and begins a family of her own–the Wattenbarger family, who ushers children out of the Tyrol; Lucy Strasburg, an SS mistress; Pastor Ibsen, imprisoned for not backing down on his faith; Rachel Lubetkin, daughter of a rabbi in Warsaw, Poland; Winston Churchill, the great man who finally moved England out of their slumber. The list goes on and on. So many lives impacted in so many ways. Some destroyed. Some saved. After Czechoslovakia also succumbs to the Reich, the final pages of book six leave us in that frightened city as Germany begins its invasion of Poland. The two-year journey is eye-opening, inspiring, disturbing, and meticulously researched. And while it does have a Christian perspective, it is not preachy.

Sit down with a cup of tea, light a candle and enjoy!


March Madness item
March Madness
$10

Starting bid

Value - $200


  • $50 gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings
  • $50 gift card to fanatics
  • Nerf over the door basketball hoop - $18
  • Dude perfect table top game
  • The ultimate basketball trivia challenge book
  • Madelaine Chocolate Basketballs
  • 4 bottles of Sprecher Brewery Root Beer
  • 4 bags of Garret’s Popcorn
  • 1 jar of mild salsa
  • 1 jar of queso
  • 1 bag if Tostitos chips

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