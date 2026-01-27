NECC Sending Kids to Camp Silent Auction

Value - $100





Books 1-6 in "The Zion Covenant" series by Bodie Thoene and Brock Thoene

1 Vienna Prelude

2 Prague Counterpoint

3 Munich Signature

4 Jerusalem Interlude

5 Danzig Passage

6 Warsaw Requiem

Bella Wildflower Mug

Honey Lemon Black Tea

Fig & Ginger Natural Soy Wax Candle

Little Luxeries Bookmarks (littleluxeriesbylux)

Decorative Star Pillow





This series is a sweeping saga of the events that preclude WW2. Book one, Vienna Prelude, begins in 1836 and chronicles Hitler’s bloodless takeover of Austria. It follows the story of Eliza Lindhiem, a young German Jewess studying music in Vienna. Her father, a flyer hero of WWI, has seen the way the wind is blowing, however. He secured for her a false passport under the much safer name of Eliza Linder. He’s also deeply involved in the rescuing of Jewish children from Hilter’s clutches, and Eliza soon becomes caught up in the same dangerous game. Their heartbreak becomes ours as so many who escaped from Germany become caught in Hitler’s web once again with the fall of Austria. Many more players share the stage as the series continues, especially after Eliza marries and begins a family of her own–the Wattenbarger family, who ushers children out of the Tyrol; Lucy Strasburg, an SS mistress; Pastor Ibsen, imprisoned for not backing down on his faith; Rachel Lubetkin, daughter of a rabbi in Warsaw, Poland; Winston Churchill, the great man who finally moved England out of their slumber. The list goes on and on. So many lives impacted in so many ways. Some destroyed. Some saved. After Czechoslovakia also succumbs to the Reich, the final pages of book six leave us in that frightened city as Germany begins its invasion of Poland. The two-year journey is eye-opening, inspiring, disturbing, and meticulously researched. And while it does have a Christian perspective, it is not preachy.

Sit down with a cup of tea, light a candle and enjoy!



