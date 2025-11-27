Nectar Protector Program Fundraiser

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About this event
Sponsors a single children’s bioforay adventure class to identify bee species with iNaturalist and to plant specific native plants that are high value to specialist native bees.
Gift of a wildflower seed print card + native wildflower seeds
Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email
Sponsors a single sensory class exploring the flavors of nature at CoNectar Flora to Table's tasting space in Millvale. These classes are offered free to the community.
Gift of a signed limited edition “Wheel of The Bee Year” Gallery Poster and wildflower seed card print.
Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.
Sponsors a child for Camp Nectar Protector, a week-long immersive camp that explores the natural world of pollinators through all the senses.
Gift of a signed limited edition “Wheel of The Bee Year” 22.5” x 22.5” Print and wildflower seed card print.
Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.
Sponsors the annual maintenance of a single bee hive for urban honey research and hands-on honey bee lessons in our Certified Naturally Grown apiary.
All gifts from prior levels, special invites, honey share of a hive and acknowledgment in our gallery space.
Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!