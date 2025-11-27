CoNectar Flora to Table Education

Hosted by

CoNectar Flora to Table Education

About this event

Nectar Protector Program Fundraiser

411 Grant Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15209, USA

Pollinator Seedling Sponsor item
Pollinator Seedling Sponsor item
Pollinator Seedling Sponsor
$75

Sponsors a single children’s bioforay adventure class to identify bee species with iNaturalist and to plant specific native plants that are high value to specialist native bees. 


Gift of a wildflower seed print card + native wildflower seeds


Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email

Nature Sensory Class Sponsor item
Nature Sensory Class Sponsor item
Nature Sensory Class Sponsor
$150

Sponsors a single sensory class exploring the flavors of nature at CoNectar Flora to Table's tasting space in Millvale. These classes are offered free to the community.


Gift of a signed limited edition “Wheel of The Bee Year” Gallery Poster and wildflower seed card print. 


Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.

Camp Nectar Protector Sponsor item
Camp Nectar Protector Sponsor item
Camp Nectar Protector Sponsor
$500

Sponsors a child for Camp Nectar Protector, a week-long immersive camp that explores the natural world of pollinators through all the senses. 


Gift of a signed limited edition “Wheel of The Bee Year” 22.5” x 22.5” Print and wildflower seed card print.


Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.

The Founder's Nectary item
The Founder's Nectary item
The Founder's Nectary
$2,500

Sponsors the annual maintenance of a single bee hive for urban honey research and hands-on honey bee lessons in our Certified Naturally Grown apiary. 



All gifts from prior levels, special invites, honey share of a hive and acknowledgment in our gallery space.


Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!