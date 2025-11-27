Nectar Protector Program Fundraiser

Sponsors a single sensory class exploring the flavors of nature at CoNectar Flora to Table's tasting space in Millvale. These classes are offered free to the community.





Gift of a signed limited edition “Wheel of The Bee Year” Gallery Poster and wildflower seed card print.





Gift delivery coordination will be in a follow-up email. Note there is a seasonal selection of Wheel of the Bee Year mandala artwork from which to choose.