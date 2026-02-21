NEDian Friends & Families Eid Picnic: Jones Bridge Park, Saturday April 11th, 2026, 12:00 pm -5:00 pm

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Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.
Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.
Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.
Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.
$
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