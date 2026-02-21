NED Alumni Association - Greater Atlanta, Inc.

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NED Alumni Association - Greater Atlanta, Inc.

About this event

NEDian Friends & Families Eid Picnic: Jones Bridge Park, Saturday April 11th, 2026, 12:00 pm -5:00 pm

Jones Bridge Park

4901 E Jones Bridge Rd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092, USA

Adult Ticket (12+ years) for non-members.
$25

Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.

Child Ticket (3 - 12 years) for non-members.
$20

Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.

Adult Ticket (12+ year) for members (25% discount).
$18.75

Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.

Child Ticket (3 - 12 yrs.) for members (25% discount).
$15

Please select other and enter "0" at the contribution to avoid any additional charges. It goes to Zeffy for providing services.

Add a donation for NED Alumni Association - Greater Atlanta, Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!