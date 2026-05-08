Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

Offered by

Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

About this shop

NEDs Yoyo Shop

Classic Yoyo item
Classic Yoyo
$10

Learn the basics of yo-yoing with assorted fixed axle yo-yos.

0
Classic Yoyo (Copy) item
Classic Yoyo (Copy)
$10

Learn the basics of yo-yoing with assorted fixed axle yo-yos.

0
Super Spinners item
Super Spinners
$14

Great for basic and intermediate tricks. With a strong throw, these auto-return yo-yos 'sleep' at the end of the string & then come back to you automatically.

0
Specialty Surprise Selection item
Specialty Surprise Selection
$18

Assorted professional long spin yo-yos for next level tricks! For younger players, add 5 string wraps around the axle for easy play.

0
String Pack item
String Pack
$6

Ten assorted strings to change color or replace a worn out yo-yo string.

0
Holster item
Holster
$8

Keep track of your yo yo and have it ready to go. Attach it to your belt loop or backpack.

0
Add a donation for Mission Crest Elementary Parent Club

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!