NEDs Yoyo Shop

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Learn the basics of yo-yoing with assorted fixed axle yo-yos.
Learn the basics of yo-yoing with assorted fixed axle yo-yos.
Great for basic and intermediate tricks. With a strong throw, these auto-return yo-yos 'sleep' at the end of the string & then come back to you automatically.
Assorted professional long spin yo-yos for next level tricks! For younger players, add 5 string wraps around the axle for easy play.
Ten assorted strings to change color or replace a worn out yo-yo string.
Keep track of your yo yo and have it ready to go. Attach it to your belt loop or backpack.
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