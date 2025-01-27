Needs, Inc.

Hosted by

Needs, Inc.

About this event

Needs Inc. 2026 2nd Annual Tamale Throwdown Sponsorship Form

Heavyweight Sponsor
$2,500

Free team entry into tamale throwdown competition (optional)
Logo displayed at event
1 year of Logo and shout-out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026
1 year of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show
5 minutes of Sponsor highlight time on the microphone at the event
Business name and logo in all holiday meal boxes

Light-Heavyweight Sponsor
$1,000

Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
Logo Displayed at event
1 Year of logo and shout-out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026
9 Months of monthly shout-outs on social media and on our lobby slide show

Middleweight Sponsor
$750

Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
Logo displayed at event
6 months of monthly shout-outs on social media year of shout-outs on our lobby slide show
1 year of Logo and shout out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026

Lightweight Sponsor
$500

Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
Logo displayed at event
Logo and shout-out in 2 Quarterly newsletters for 2026
3 months of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show

Featherweight Sponsor
$250

Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
Logo displayed at event
Logo and shout-out in January Quarterly newsletter for 2026
2 months of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show

Starweight Sponsor
$100

Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
Logo displayed at event
shout-out on social media

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