Needs Inc. 2026 2nd Annual Tamale Throwdown Sponsorship Form

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About this event
• Free team entry into tamale throwdown competition (optional)
• Logo displayed at event
• 1 year of Logo and shout-out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026
• 1 year of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show
• 5 minutes of Sponsor highlight time on the microphone at the event
• Business name and logo in all holiday meal boxes
• Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
• Logo Displayed at event
• 1 Year of logo and shout-out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026
• 9 Months of monthly shout-outs on social media and on our lobby slide show
• Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
• Logo displayed at event
• 6 months of monthly shout-outs on social media year of shout-outs on our lobby slide show
• 1 year of Logo and shout out in every Quarterly newsletter for 2026
• Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
• Logo displayed at event
• Logo and shout-out in 2 Quarterly newsletters for 2026
• 3 months of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show
• Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
• Logo displayed at event
• Logo and shout-out in January Quarterly newsletter for 2026
• 2 months of monthly shout-outs on social media and our lobby slide show
• Free team entry into Tamale Throwdown Competition (optional)
• Logo displayed at event
• shout-out on social media
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