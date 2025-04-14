Needville Athletic Booster Club Memberships

16319 TX-36

Needville, TX 77461, USA

Lifetime Membership
$150
💙 Bluejay Booster Club Lifetime Membership 💙 Support Needville Athletics for a lifetime with a one-time membership fee of $150! Your Lifetime Membership helps fund athletic programs, equipment, and student-athlete needs while showing your Bluejay pride for years to come. 🏅 One-time payment. 📣 Ongoing impact. 🌀 Always a Bluejay. Join today and be part of the Bluejay legacy! #BluejayPride #LifetimeMember
Annual Membership (2025-2026 School Year)
$50
💙 **Bluejay Booster Club Annual Membership Support Needville athletes all year long with an Annual Membership Your membership helps fund uniforms, equipment, team meals, and more—directly benefiting our Bluejay sports programs. 👏 Show your support. 🏈 Back our teams. 🔁 Renew each year. Join today and make a difference for our student-athletes! #BluejayPride #BoosterStrong

