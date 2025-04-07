Needville Fall Festival 2025 Sponsorships

💚 Emerald Sponsorship Our Top-Tier Sponsorship Experience Stand out as a premier supporter of the Needville Fall Festival with the exclusive Emerald Sponsorship—the highest level of partnership available. This elite sponsorship offers unmatched visibility, VIP perks, and the ultimate way to align your brand with community celebration. As an Emerald Sponsor, you’ll receive everything included in the Diamond Sponsorship, PLUS: 🍽️ Exclusive Table Seating for 8 at the Live Music Event – Enjoy reserved VIP seating with premium views and comfort during the concert. Also includes all Diamond Sponsorship benefits: 📣 Logo Prominently Displayed – On all event materials, signage, flyers, and promotional items. 🌟 Exclusive Naming Rights – Sponsor a key festival feature with your name or business recognized as the official presenter. 📱 Social Media Shoutouts – Dedicated posts and ongoing mentions across our platforms leading up to and during the event. The Emerald Sponsorship is more than a contribution—it's a statement of leadership, community pride, and top-tier support. Secure your spot today and shine the brightest at this year's Needville Fall Festival!

💚 Emerald Sponsorship Our Top-Tier Sponsorship Experience Stand out as a premier supporter of the Needville Fall Festival with the exclusive Emerald Sponsorship—the highest level of partnership available. This elite sponsorship offers unmatched visibility, VIP perks, and the ultimate way to align your brand with community celebration. As an Emerald Sponsor, you’ll receive everything included in the Diamond Sponsorship, PLUS: 🍽️ Exclusive Table Seating for 8 at the Live Music Event – Enjoy reserved VIP seating with premium views and comfort during the concert. Also includes all Diamond Sponsorship benefits: 📣 Logo Prominently Displayed – On all event materials, signage, flyers, and promotional items. 🌟 Exclusive Naming Rights – Sponsor a key festival feature with your name or business recognized as the official presenter. 📱 Social Media Shoutouts – Dedicated posts and ongoing mentions across our platforms leading up to and during the event. The Emerald Sponsorship is more than a contribution—it's a statement of leadership, community pride, and top-tier support. Secure your spot today and shine the brightest at this year's Needville Fall Festival!

seeMoreDetailsMobile