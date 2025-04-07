Needville Fall Festival 2025 Sponsorships

💚 Emerald Sponsorship
Our Top-Tier Sponsorship Experience
Stand out as a premier supporter of the Needville Fall Festival with the exclusive Emerald Sponsorship—the highest level of partnership available. This elite sponsorship offers unmatched visibility, VIP perks, and the ultimate way to align your brand with community celebration.
As an Emerald Sponsor, you’ll receive everything included in the Diamond Sponsorship, PLUS:
🍽️ Exclusive Table Seating for 8 at the Live Music Event – Enjoy reserved VIP seating with premium views and comfort during the concert.
Also includes all Diamond Sponsorship benefits:
📣 Logo Prominently Displayed – On all event materials, signage, flyers, and promotional items.
🌟 Exclusive Naming Rights – Sponsor a key festival feature with your name or business recognized as the official presenter.
📱 Social Media Shoutouts – Dedicated posts and ongoing mentions across our platforms leading up to and during the event.
The Emerald Sponsorship is more than a contribution—it's a statement of leadership, community pride, and top-tier support. Secure your spot today and shine the brightest at this year's Needville Fall Festival!
Diamond Sponsorship
$1,500
💎 Diamond Sponsorship
Make a shining impact in the heart of the Needville community by becoming a Diamond Sponsor of the Needville Fall Festival! This premier sponsorship level offers maximum visibility and exclusive recognition for your brand, while showing your strong support for local traditions and fun.
As a Diamond Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🍽️ Exclusive Table Seating for 4 at the Live Music Event – Enjoy reserved VIP seating with premium views and comfort during the concert.
📣 Your Logo Prominently Displayed – Featured on all event materials, signage, flyers, and promotional items distributed throughout the community.
🌟 Exclusive Naming Rights – Be the official sponsor of a key festival attraction or area (e.g., “The [Your Business Name] Family Fun Zone” or “Presented by [Your Name]”).
📱 Social Media Shoutouts – Gain visibility through dedicated posts and shoutouts across our social media platforms, highlighting your generous support.
Step into the spotlight with our most prestigious sponsorship opportunity and help us make this year’s Fall Festival unforgettable!
Platinum Sponsorship
$1,000
🔷 Platinum Sponsorship
Showcase your community pride and boost your brand visibility by becoming a Platinum Sponsor of the Needville Fall Festival! This premium sponsorship level ensures your business stands out as a key supporter of this beloved local tradition.
As a Platinum Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🍽️ Exclusive Table Seating for 2 at the Live Music Event – Enjoy reserved VIP seating with premium views and comfort during the concert.
📣 Your Logo Prominently Displayed – Featured on all official event materials and promotional items, putting your brand in front of thousands of attendees.
🌟 Exclusive Naming Rights – Sponsor a key festival element (e.g., “The [Your Business Name] Craft Corner” or “Brought to you by [Your Name]”), with recognition throughout the event.
📱 Social Media Highlights – Receive dedicated posts and shoutouts across our social media channels, shining a spotlight on your support and involvement.
The Platinum Sponsorship is a fantastic way to give back to the community while gaining meaningful exposure. Be a standout supporter at this year’s Needville Fall Festival!
Gold Sponsorship
$500
🥇 Gold Sponsorship
Support local fun and connect with the community as a Gold Sponsor of the Needville Fall Festival! This sponsorship level offers great visibility and hands-on engagement with festival-goers.
As a Gold Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🖼️ Logo Placement – Your logo will be proudly displayed on event banners and signage throughout the festival grounds.
📖 Recognition in Official Materials – Featured in the event program and on the festival website, giving your brand added exposure before, during, and after the event.
🏕️ Booth or Display Space – Opportunity to host a booth or showcase your business at the event, connecting directly with attendees.
📲 Social Media Mentions – Your business will be included in our social media promotions leading up to the big day.
The Gold Sponsorship is a fantastic way to engage with the community, promote your brand, and be part of one of Needville’s most cherished events!
Silver Sponsorship
$250
🥈 Silver Sponsorship
Join us in celebrating community spirit by becoming a Silver Sponsor of the Needville Fall Festival! This sponsorship level offers valuable recognition and shows your support for one of the area's favorite annual events.
As a Silver Sponsor, you’ll receive:
📝 Company Name Featured – Listed on select event materials, giving your business community-wide visibility.
🎤 Verbal Acknowledgment – Recognized during the event program as a proud festival sponsor.
💌 Post-Event Appreciation – Included in thank you messages and communications sent out after the event.
📲 Social Media Mention – Featured in select social media promotions in the lead-up to the festival.
The Silver Sponsorship is a great way to support a beloved local tradition while gaining positive exposure for your business!
Bronze Sponsorship
$100
🥉 Bronze Sponsorship
Be a part of the celebration and show your support for the Needville community as a Bronze Sponsor of the Needville Fall Festival! This entry-level sponsorship still offers meaningful recognition and appreciation for your business.
As a Bronze Sponsor, you’ll receive:
🖼️ Recognition on Event Signage & Materials – Your business name will appear on select festival signage and printed materials.
📰 Acknowledgment in Press Releases – Highlighted as a valued sponsor in official event press announcements.
📣 Social Media Gratitude – A thank-you shoutout on our social media platforms, recognizing your support.
The Bronze Sponsorship is a simple and impactful way to get involved and support a fun, family-friendly event that brings our community together.
