Needville Fall Festival Vendor Registration 2026

Each vendor will be provided with an outdoor 10’x10’ space on festival grounds. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, and display items. Please note that electricity will not be provided, so plan accordingly if your booth requires power. Spaces are set up on grass or pavement depending on location, and setup instructions will be provided prior to the event. We recommend securing your tent with weights or stakes to prepare for wind or weather changes. Come ready to showcase your products and engage with the community—this is a great opportunity to connect with festivalgoers in a fun and lively atmosphere!

Each vendor will be provided with an outdoor 10’x10’ space on festival grounds. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own tents, tables, chairs, and display items. Please note that electricity will not be provided, so plan accordingly if your booth requires power. Spaces are set up on grass or pavement depending on location, and setup instructions will be provided prior to the event. We recommend securing your tent with weights or stakes to prepare for wind or weather changes. Come ready to showcase your products and engage with the community—this is a great opportunity to connect with festivalgoers in a fun and lively atmosphere!

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