Needville Project Graduation Charity Clay Shoot

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About this event
• Two (2) Four-Person Clay Shoot Teams Includes two (2) carts and ammo for Teams
• Platinum Banner recognition
• Course Station Space
• One (1) 10x10 Hospitality tent space on course and one station sign with up to two (2) guests
• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
• Gold Banner recognition
• One (1) station sign
• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
• Silver Banner recognition
Sponsor one student to shoot in the clay shoot. You may either add a student to your team, or sponsor an entire student team
Banner Recognition
Sponsor four student's to shoot in the clay shoot. You may either add a student to your team, or sponsor an entire student team
Banner Recognition
• Course Station Space
• One (1) 10x10 Hospitality tent space on course and one station sign with up to two (2) guests
• Can bring a cooking rig, but must fit in allotted space Truck must be returned to parking lot prior to start
Logo recognition on participant item (hat or shirt)
• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to
host Cigar Table
• Logo recognitionon cigar wrapper
One (1) station sign on the course
NO tent included
• Two (2) non-shooting guests invited to
drive beverage cart around the course
offering water, soda, and sports drinks
Alcohol is not permitted on the course
• Banner on water cart with company logo
• Hearing and eye protection provided
and required while on course
• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
• Logo recognition on event branding
• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
• Logo recognition on event branding
• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to host Sweets Table
• Logo recognition on event branding
• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to host Coffee Table • Logo recognition on event branding
One Spot on a Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team
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