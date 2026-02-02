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Needville Project Graduation

About this event

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Needville Project Graduation Charity Clay Shoot

10120 Pattison Rd

Katy, TX 77493, USA

Sure Shot Platinum Sponsor
$4,000

• Two (2) Four-Person Clay Shoot Teams Includes two (2) carts and ammo for Teams

• Platinum Banner recognition

• Course Station Space

• One (1) 10x10 Hospitality tent space on course and one station sign with up to two (2) guests

Take Aim Gold Sponsor
$2,000

• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

• Gold Banner recognition

• One (1) station sign

High Flyer Silver Team Sponsor
$1,500

• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

• Silver Banner recognition

Student Sponsor (Single)
$225

Sponsor one student to shoot in the clay shoot. You may either add a student to your team, or sponsor an entire student team

Banner Recognition

Student Sponsor (Team of 4)
$1,000

Sponsor four student's to shoot in the clay shoot. You may either add a student to your team, or sponsor an entire student team

Banner Recognition

Hospitality Star Station Sponsor
$500

• Course Station Space

• One (1) 10x10 Hospitality tent space on course and one station sign with up to two (2) guests

• Can bring a cooking rig, but must fit in allotted space Truck must be returned to parking lot prior to start

Swag Sponsorship
$2,500

Logo recognition on participant item (hat or shirt)

Stogie Sponsor
$1,500

• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to

host Cigar Table

• Logo recognitionon cigar wrapper

Station Sponsor
$300

One (1) station sign on the course

NO tent included

Hydration Sponsor
$300

• Two (2) non-shooting guests invited to

drive beverage cart around the course

offering water, soda, and sports drinks

Alcohol is not permitted on the course

• Banner on water cart with company logo

• Hearing and eye protection provided

and required while on course

Breakfast Sponsor
$1,000

• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

• Logo recognition on event branding

Lunch Sponsor
$1,000

• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

• Logo recognition on event branding

Sweets Sponsor
$500

• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to host Sweets Table

• Logo recognition on event branding

Coffee Sponsor
$500

• One (1) non-shooting guest invited to host Coffee Table • Logo recognition on event branding

Individual Shooter
$375

One Spot on a Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

Team Shooters (4)
$1,500

• One (1) Four-Person Clay Shoot Team Includes one (1) cart and ammo for Team

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!