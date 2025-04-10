Needville Sports Banquet 2025

Join us for dinner from Ben's Chuckwagon. Chicken Fried Chicken or Chicken Fried Steak with all the fixings will be served from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM. (Meal ticket not required to attend)
Lifetime Membership
$150
💙 Bluejay Booster Club Lifetime Membership 💙
Support Needville Athletics for a lifetime with a one-time membership fee of $150!
Your Lifetime Membership helps fund athletic programs, equipment, and student-athlete needs while showing your Bluejay pride for years to come.
🏅 One-time payment.
📣 Ongoing impact.
🌀 Always a Bluejay.
Join today and be part of the Bluejay legacy! #BluejayPride #LifetimeMember
Annual Membership (2025-2026 School Year)
$50
💙 **Bluejay Booster Club Annual Membership
Support Needville athletes all year long with an Annual Membership
Your membership helps fund uniforms, equipment, team meals, and more—directly benefiting our Bluejay sports programs.
👏 Show your support.
🏈 Back our teams.
🔁 Renew each year.
Join today and make a difference for our student-athletes! #BluejayPride #BoosterStrong
