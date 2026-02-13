Hosted by

Neelyville Project Graduation 2026

Neelyville Project Graduation 2026's Silent Auction

1138 Vine St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901, USA

AMC Movie Gift basket item
$5

Who wants to go to the movies?! This basket includes two $25 gift cards, popcorn buckets, and movie candy!

Mini Photo Session ($125 Value) item
$5

D.E. Photograph Mini Photo Session worth $125 value.

Thrift City Gift Card ($25 value) item
$5

$25 gift card from Thrift City

School Color Hand Made Quilt item
School Color Hand Made Quilt
$10

Hand made full size quilt. This quilt is Neelyville school themed made with school colors.

TRD hat and 32 oz. Bottoe item
TRD hat and 32 oz. Bottoe
$5

New black and red TRD hat and orange metal 32 oz. bottle.

Nine West Handbag item
Nine West Handbag
$5

New without tags Nine West handbag. Super cute!

Ford Hoodie item
Ford Hoodie
$5

New with tags XL heather grey Ford Hoodie.

Horse Toy Set item
Horse Toy Set
$5

Set of 2 toys horse theme. Breyer farms and wonder ranch

DeWalt 20v drill item
DeWalt 20v drill
$5

New, out of box DeWalt 20v. Brushless drill. It DOES NOT come with a battery.

Milwaukee Drill Kit item
Milwaukee Drill Kit
$25

Brand new. Milwaukee M 12 fuel drill set. Sells for $250.

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$5

A beautiful basket with a soy candle, air, freshener, goats, milk, soap, perfume, and other self-care items donated by Backroads Boutique

Zero Water Package item
Zero Water Package
$5

Zero water filtration dispenser and a box of additional filters.

Coleman Cooler item
Coleman Cooler
$10

Coleman 54 qt. cooler $100 value.

Coleman Cooler item
Coleman Cooler
$10

Coleman Cooler $50 value

XL Pink Bronco Crop Top Shirt item
XL Pink Bronco Crop Top Shirt
$5

New with tags women's pink Bronco short sleeve shirt. XL size.

Youth Medium t-shirt item
Youth Medium t-shirt
$3

New without tags youth medium shirt. Shirt says "Dusty But Trusty".

Gift basket item
Gift basket
$5

The Manor gift basket contains an umbrella, one 2xl shirt, one small shirt, lap blanket, water bottle, backpack, reusable bag, pens, and note pads. $75 value.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$5

The Boys and Girls Club gift basket contains pencil cases, paper, notebooks cups, water bottle, t-shirt, one month free boys and girls club, lunch box, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, pencil sharpener, ball, bag, and a metal cup.

Free Oil Change item
Free Oil Change
$5

One free oil change.

Pet Wagon and Shade tent item
Pet Wagon and Shade tent
$5

Pet wagon and shade tent.

$100 Tattoo Gift Certificate item
$100 Tattoo Gift Certificate
$5

$100 gift certificate for Altered Skin Tattoo for artist Devan Campbell.

It's Your Hair Gift Basket item
It's Your Hair Gift Basket
$10

Gift Basket donated by It's Your Hair. The gift basket includes $30 brow tint, $175 hair makeover, and so much more. Over a $300 value

Free Lawn Service item
Free Lawn Service
$5

One free lawn service up $60 value.

One Free Photo Session (1) item
One Free Photo Session (1)
$5

One free 1 hour photo session with Cheyenne's Creations.

One Free Photo Session (2) item
One Free Photo Session (2)
$5

One free 1 hour photo session with Cheyenne's Creations.

One Free Photo Session (3) item
One Free Photo Session (3)
$5

One free 1 hour photo session with Cheyenne's Creations.

