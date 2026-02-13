Neelyville Project Graduation 2026's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Who wants to go to the movies?! This basket includes two $25 gift cards, popcorn buckets, and movie candy!
D.E. Photograph Mini Photo Session worth $125 value.
$25 gift card from Thrift City
Hand made full size quilt. This quilt is Neelyville school themed made with school colors.
New black and red TRD hat and orange metal 32 oz. bottle.
New without tags Nine West handbag. Super cute!
New with tags XL heather grey Ford Hoodie.
Set of 2 toys horse theme. Breyer farms and wonder ranch
New, out of box DeWalt 20v. Brushless drill. It DOES NOT come with a battery.
Brand new. Milwaukee M 12 fuel drill set. Sells for $250.
A beautiful basket with a soy candle, air, freshener, goats, milk, soap, perfume, and other self-care items donated by Backroads Boutique
Zero water filtration dispenser and a box of additional filters.
Coleman 54 qt. cooler $100 value.
Coleman Cooler $50 value
New with tags women's pink Bronco short sleeve shirt. XL size.
New without tags youth medium shirt. Shirt says "Dusty But Trusty".
The Manor gift basket contains an umbrella, one 2xl shirt, one small shirt, lap blanket, water bottle, backpack, reusable bag, pens, and note pads. $75 value.
The Boys and Girls Club gift basket contains pencil cases, paper, notebooks cups, water bottle, t-shirt, one month free boys and girls club, lunch box, pencils, crayons, colored pencils, pencil sharpener, ball, bag, and a metal cup.
One free oil change.
Pet wagon and shade tent.
$100 gift certificate for Altered Skin Tattoo for artist Devan Campbell.
Gift Basket donated by It's Your Hair. The gift basket includes $30 brow tint, $175 hair makeover, and so much more. Over a $300 value
One free lawn service up $60 value.
One free 1 hour photo session with Cheyenne's Creations.
